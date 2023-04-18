Today

A mix of clouds and sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 86F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.