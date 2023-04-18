After opening Southeastern Conference league softball play with a single game at the end of March, both the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues return from spring break with a full slate of games.
“We are back to the league this week and we’ll also be trying to make up some of the games in tournaments that got rained out,” veteran Brawley Coach Kevin Kerns said. “We’re all dealing with those issues from this spring.”
In 2022, spring break saw five Valley softball teams compete in the 12th annual Spring Jamboree tournament at Majestic Park in Las Vegas, including Brawley, where the Wildcats had four wins in five games and advanced to the tournament’s top Gold Division.
A change in the tournaments format and dates along with a change for 2023 in the how the CIF San Diego Section precluded the Valley teams from returning this year.
“First, they changed the tournament to earlier in the season because the tournament director retired and it didn’t make sense for us,” Kerns said. “A lot to teams have gone and it’s a great trip for the girls and it’s was a great team-building experience, but it’s got to work for your schedule.”
The Southeastern Conference softball coaches representative to the CIF SDS, Kerns stated that new rules regarding how teams accounted for their 28 games impacted the decision on going to the tournament as well.
“CIF changed the way tournaments count, which used to be say two games and you could play maybe three or four,” Kerns said. “Now they count each game and you have to plan for the maximum games (28), and if you don’t play them then you are looking for games in the middle of the season.”
Brawley opted this season to enter three tournaments in San Diego County, and thanks to the heavy rains, one of the tournaments is still going on and the Wildcats now find themselves with a full week of action after just three games so far in April.
“We have IVL games on Tuesday and Friday and because of rain-outs to two games in San Diego,” Kerns said. “We travel to Granite Hills on Thursday for a pool play game at 4:00, and then will another road game on Saturday to conclude the Torrey Pines Falcon Classic.”
Tuesday night April 18 in IVL action, Brawley (4-11, 0-1 IVL) hosts the Calexico Bulldogs (7-6-1, 1-0 IVL) while the Holtville Vikings (12-4, 1-0 IVL) host the Central High Spartans (4-11, 0-1 IVL). The Vikings are currently riding a five game win streak.
The IVL will finish the first of three rounds of competition on Friday night, April 21, with Calexico travels to Holtville and Brawley plays at Central.
Also returning to action this week is the Desert League, which will also finish off the first of three rounds of action that began with league opening games on March 31.
Tuesday night April 18, the Imperial Tigers (9-5, 1-0 DL) will host the Calipatria Hornets (6-3, 0-1 DL) in Imperial, while the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (4-10-1, 0-1 DL) travel to take on the Southwest Eagles (6-7, 1-0 DL) in El Centro.
Imperial, under second-year head coach Ashley Caro, is off to an impressive start to the 2023 season. The Tigers are currently power-ranked by CIF as the top team in Division IV.
“We’ve been traveling a lot to San Diego and are playing a tougher schedule than last year,” Caro said. “And we are doing it with a team that has six freshmen, five who start, and no seniors.”
Imperial started the season taking second place at the Escondido High School Cougar Classic, where they lost in the finals to San Pasqual High. The Tigers have since picked up wins over the IVL’s Brawley, Central, and Holtville, as well as Yuma Catholic (20-2).
“We liked the tournament in Las Vegas but we played in some San Diego tournaments," Caro said, "which give us the chance to have some home games, which makes them attractive.”
The Imperial Tigers host Palm Desert’s La Quinta High Blackhawks (15-5) on Wednesday, April 19.
Friday night looms as a possible first-round, first place Desert League showdown as Imperial hosts Southwest. Fellow DL contenders, Palo Verde, are also scheduled to play at Calipatria on Friday, April 21.
Also this week, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots softball team will continue play in the Southern Conference’s Manzanita League, when the Scots (0-4, 0-2 ML) play Wednesday, April 19, at Warner Springs High School (0-5, 0-1 ML) at 3:30 p.m.
All games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
