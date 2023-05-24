ImperialSoftball_Lara
Imperial High School Tiger Annika Lara makes contact with the ball during a CIF SDS D-III semifinal softball game against Point Loma on Tuesday, May 23, in Imperial. The first-seeded Imperial high school girls softball team punched their ticket to the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship game on Saturday, May 27, at the University of California San Diego (UCSD)’s Triton Field in San Diego. The Tigers will face the second-seeded Mira Mesa Marauders, after they secured advancement in defeating Christian High School, 5-4, in semifinal game. The Tigers earned a championship appearance on Tuesday, May 23, after defeating the four-seed, Point Loma, by a score of 8-1 in the semifinal game in Imperial. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

