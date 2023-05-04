With a little over a week to go in the Southeastern Conference’s Imperial Valley and Desert leagues softball seasons, one Desert League team has taken control of its destiny while the IVL title is very much up for grabs.
In the Desert League on Tuesday night May 2, the Imperial High Tigers took a run-rule shortened 14-0 victory over the hosting Southwest High Eagles, batting the Eagles down after going into extra innings to defeat them 8-7 in their previous meeting.
“The players were aware the last game was close and they worked on what was lacking last game in practice, and it wasn’t lacking Tuesday night,” Imperial Coach Ashley Caro said. “We banged out twenty hits and everybody contributed. It was a nice team win.”
The Tigers opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning, adding one run in the second, six more runs in the third, and four runs in the fourth to back the one-hit shut-out pitching of Tiger Jayden Rutledge. Rutledge struck out eight in the game.
“Jayden came out wanting to win as well," Caro said. "She almost threw a no-hitter against a good team who took us nine innings last time.”
Imperial freshman shortstop Mirella Barron – one of five freshmen in the Tigers’ starting line-up – went 4-for-4, while sophomores Hannah Johnson and Rutledge each had three hits, and freshmen Madeleine Magdelano added two singles.
The win was significant for Imperial (15-5-1, 6-0 DL) as it guarantees the Tigers at least a Desert League co-championship and gives them a three-game lead over both second-place teams: the Southwest Eagles (9-16, 3-3 DL) and Palo Verde Yellowjackets (7-13-1, 3-3 DL), with three games left to play.
Imperial is currently listed as the top team in the CIF San Diego Section Division III power ranking. The tigers have also assured themselves of being the Desert League's top-seed. They're looking at a first-round bye and home-field advantage in Imperial for the playoffs.
“We want to win out to keep a Top 4 seed and just keep it rolling,” Caro said.
Overall, Palo Verde is currently ranked ninth in D-IV, are keeping their playoff hopes alive while Southwest appears to need a strong finish to make the D-III playoffs. Southwest are in 15th, with only 12 teams making the cut.
The Calipatria Hornets (6-8, 1-6 DL) made a run in the D-V playoffs last year, but the Hornets may literally need to win-out to make the CIF playoffs. Caipat is currently ranked 18th in D-IV.
Tuesday night in the IVL, the Calexico High Bulldogs defeated the visiting Holtville High Vikings by a score of 4-3 in a twelve-inning marathon, while the Brawley High Wildcats downed the Central High Spartans by a score of 4-0.
With the loss, Holtville (16-5, 5-1 IVL) saw their IVL lead shrink to one game over Brawley (9-13, 4-2 IVL). The two teams will meet Thursday night in Holtville for the third time in IVL play, the Vikings having won their first two games against the Wildcats.
For Calexico (9-9-1, 3-3 IVL), the win comes during a season where the Bulldogs are adjusting to an almost-new cast of players after last year’s run to the CIF SDS D-III championship game, where Calexico defeated Holtville.
“We lost five seniors starters and have six new starters and other new additions," Calexico Coach Jennifer Lopez said. "We’ve been through our peaks and valleys this season ... we knew we would be tested, and in our losses we learned and got better.”
The 12-inning affair featured Holtville’s stalwart senior pitcher Kalli Strahm against Calexico sophomore Anahi Lopez, Lopez usually being the Bulldogs' closer.
“I went a little outside-of-box; I really don’t have a top starter per se,” Lopez said. “We’ve been moving players around and used various pitchers all season.”
In the bottom of the 12th, Calexico scored when Valerie Guzman got on-base after a hit-by-pitch, and sophomore Regina Rodriguez doubled her home with two outs.
“It was a walk-off win ... and against an undefeated league leader, (which) is a testament to our building a team,” Lopez said. “We feel now that we’ll always be a threat ... it’s just finding the right pieces.”
This Friday night, May 5, Calexico will host Central in IVL play. In the Desert League action, Southwest hosts Calipatria and Imperial travels to Blythe, where Imperial can seal the DL title with a win over the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets.
All games scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
