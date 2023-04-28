Nearing the middle of the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference softball races, teams are emerging in both the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues as the ones to beat to win a title.
One team – the Holtville Vikings – have a two-game lead in the IVL race, while the Desert League finds two teams – either the Imperial High Tigers or the Southwest High Eagles – remaining poised to claim the crown.
In IVL softball action on Wednesday night, April 26, Holtville (15-4, 4-0 IVL) stretched their IVL lead to two games over the Brawley Wildcats (7-13, 2-2 IVL) and Calexico Bulldogs (8-8-1, 2-2 IVL) with a 2-0 win over the Wildcats in Brawley.
Both of the Vikings’ runs came in the top of the sixth inning and were unearned, the result of a two-out outfield error by Brawley.
The game featured a great pitching dual between two seniors. Holtville’s Kalli Strahm hurled a one-hitter while striking out four, and Brawley’s Dylann Baker tossed a two-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
“It was definitely a pitcher’s dual ... both Kalli and Dylann did a great job changing speeds, mixing pitches, and keeping the hitters off balance,” Holtville Coach Melissa Snyder said. “There were only three hits all game between both offenses and you usually expect more than that.”
Brawley sophomore Caitlyn Padilla singled for the Wildcats’ only hit, while Holtville’s two hits were singles from Brooke Strahm and McKinzie Toth.
Holtville has two IVL games remaining with the Calexico Bulldogs and the Central Spartans (4-14, 0-4 IVL) as well as one with Brawley, and according to Snyder, the Vikings need to remain vigilant.
“It’s important that we stay focused and continue to control the controllables,” Snyder said. “The talent only improves in this league so we understand that each day we have got to get better as the weight of each game grows for the remainder of the season.”
Also on Tuesday night in IVL softball action at Central High, Calexico defeated the Spartans by a score of 13-0, scoring six runs in the first inning and seven more in the top of the second to post the victory.
In the Desert League on Tuesday night, April 25, Imperial (13-5-1, 4-0 DL) and Southwest (9-13, 3-1 DL) each picked up victories by 15-0 scores to remain one game apart in the DL softball race.
The Imperial Tigers (13-5-1, 4-0 DL) are currently holding down first place over the Southwest Eagles (9-13, 3-1 DL) following an 8-7 win in extra innings by the Tigers in Imperial last week against the Eagles.
For Imperial, freshman pitcher Madeleine Magdelano hurled a one-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 15-0 victory over the visiting Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (5-13-1, 1-3 DL).
Magdelano – one of five Imperial freshmen in the starting lineup – struck out two and walked none over the run-rule-shortened five-inning game.
“Jayden (Rutledge) is our No. 1 pitcher but Madeleine is solid and pitched well against Palo Verde,” second-year Imperial Head Coach Ashley Caro said. “She’ll pitch again this week against Calipatria.”
“We are a really young team but all of them play travel ball and they know how to handle the pressure,” Caro said.
Offensively for Imperial, Tiger sophomores Hannah Johnson and Rutledge each had three hits, while freshmen Andrea De La Trinidad and Mirella Barron each had two hits.
In addition to their one-game Desert League edge, Imperial has also been able to hold on to their first-seed CIF SDS Division IV power ranking with the playoffs beginning in just over two weeks.
Keeping within striking distance of Imperial in the Desert League race, Southwest’s 15-0 win over visiting Calipatria Tuesday also kept the Eagles’ upcoming CIF D-IV playoff hopes alive as they are seemingly on the bubble, currently ranked 13th.
Imperial and Southwest will meet twice more in Desert League play with the next meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, May 2 at Southwest in El Centro.
“This next game with Southwest is pretty critical as we can take control with a win,” Caro said. “That said, we still have to beat Palo Verde and Calipatria, and if we can win those it helps us can control our destiny.”
On Wednesday May 3, the Vincent Memorial Scots softball team returned to CIF SDS Southern Conference Manzanita League action after not having had a game since the end of March.
Vincent Memorial (0-4, 0-2 ML) lost their game to the Julian High Eagles (2-4, 2-1 ML) by a score of 25-6. On Friday, Vincent Memorial will host the Manzanita League-leading Borrego Springs High Rams (7-5, 3-0 ML) at 2:00 p.m.
