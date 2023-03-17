SOFTBALL: Vikings fall to Steele Canyon

Holtville High Viking Melissa Lopez looks to run to the next base during a non-league softball game against Steele Canyon on Thursday, March 16 in Holtville. PHOTO COURTESY GABRIEL PONCE The Holtville Vikings softball club fell, 5-3, to Steele Canyon High School during a non-league match up, changing the ‘Vikes overall record to 5-3. The Vikings will return to their home field on Tuesday, March 21 as they host the Southwest Eagles in Holtville at 6:30 p.m.