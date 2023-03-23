Softball: Vikings glide past Sweetwater

Holtville High School Viking Melissa Lopez pitches against the Sweetwater Red Devils during a non-league softball game on Wednesday, March 22, at Birger Field in Holtville.

The Holtville Vikings defeated Sweetwater by a score of 19-2 in a non-league softball game, improving the Vikings' overall record to 7-3. 

"We came into this week wanting to get on a roll, and get to our full potential because league and CIF are coming up," Holtville Pitcher Kalli Strahm said, "so it felt really good to get two big wins this week."

The Holtville Vikings will return to the field on Friday, March 24, as they take on the Imperial Tigers in Imperial at 6:30 p.m.

