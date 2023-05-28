SAN DIEGO – Scoring four runs in a fourth-inning outburst and receiving a shutdown pitching performance, the Holtville High School Vikings softball team captured the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Division II Championship here Friday afternoon on May 26.
The third-seeded Vikings defeated D-II’s top-seeded Santana High by a score of 7-1, dominating the game played at San Diego State University’s Softball Stadium.
Defying the odds after winning the D-IV championship in 2021 then losing last year in D-III championship game, after moving up a division again this year, the 2023 Vikings made history with Holtville’s first-ever D-II team championship.
“We got it done ... it felt so surreal,” an elated Holtville softball Coach Melissa Snyder said. “We came up short last year but to walk in today with the prior two years behind us, it gives you confidence on the big platform. It’s great when you can rely on experience.”
Senior shortstop Kamryn Walker, one of eight players to have played in all three title games, explained that the team simply just kept working harder to meet the competition.
“Every year we build our work ethic,” Walker said, noting that losing in the 2022 championship game served as motivation. “We tried to move on ... but this was our revenge tour. Our goal was to put the pressure on teams and not to let up ... and we didn’t.”
Holtville came up short of scoring in the top of the first inning after Walker led-off with a four-pitch walk, stole second, and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Demi Johnston.
One out later, junior catcher Kaitlyn Havens walked, and pitch-runner Arielle Sotelo attempted to get into a run down, but was tagged out before Walker could score.
“We made them make a play and they did,” Snyder said. “We talk about creating runs because it’s tough to always wait to score on hits.”
Senior right-hander Kalli Strahm then took the mound making her third CIF championship appearance, shutting out the Sultans for the next five innings.
“We don’t get the run but then she went right out there and shut them down,” Snyder said. “We watched film and Kalli knew she would have to spin the ball because they were great hitters.”
Strahm, who is headed to pitch for California Lutheran University this fall, took command.
“I felt that I was in command and we knew that just one pitch would not beat them,” Strahm said. “I like to pitch to the inside of the plate, jam hitters, and I thought I did it.”
While Strahm held the Santana hitters at bay, after going down in order in the second inning Holtville then drew first blood in the top of the third, beginning with a lead-off walk to sophomore Addison Clunn.
Clunn was then sacrificed to second by senior third baseman Sofie Irungaray, Walker received her second base-on-ball followed by an infield hit by Johnston to load the bases.
Havens then walked to bring home Clunn and Holtville gained a 1-0 lead.
After Strahm retired Santana in order in the bottom of the third, the Vikings broke the game open in the top of the fourth starting with freshman outfielder McKenzie Price who drew a one-out walk on four pitches.
Clunn was then hit-by-a-pitch, which prompted Santana to change pitchers. Irungaray retired before Walker doubled to drive in Price, putting Holtville up 2-0.
“I think that they knew me and wouldn’t give me anything to hit the first two times up,” Walker said. “The new pitcher came in and I hit the first good pitch over the plate.”
Up stepped Johnston and the senior crushed a ball into the right-centerfield gap just out of reach of Santana’s centerfielder for a triple, scoring Clunn and Walker to make the score 4-0.
“Coming off the bat it felt good and I just ran and I could hear coach telling me to go hard,” Johnston said. “We started late but we knew we had to go hard and leave it all on the field.”
With two outs and Johnston at third base, Strahm singled to allow Johnston a score, giving Holtville a 5-0 lead.
“While pitching is my priority, every time I get in the batter’s box I want to help myself as a hitter and take some pressure off,” Strahm said.
Not that Strahm, who gave a lone run to Santana in the bottom of the sixth after a seemingly blown call by the home-plate umpire, was changed by the sudden five-run lead.
“She’s all business and she thrives in tough situations ... that’s how she’s gotten to where she is,” Snyder said. “Kalli never gets too high or too low and she’s so consistent; her greatness doesn’t rely on a lead.”
Straham opened the bottom of the fourth-inning surrendering a base hit, then hitting the next batter before striking out the next batter, inducing a ground out, and then getting another strike-out to end the inning.
“There aren’t too many teams that can score five runs off Kalli so the lead had to take a little pressure off,” Snyder said. “Still, she had a huge inning to not let them score as they could have taken some momentum back.”
Holtville would manufacture two more runs in the top of the sixth inning before Santana got on the scoreboard.
Walker singled and then took third base as Johnston bunted for a base hit. Strahm’s sacrifice fly to center scored Walker and Havens’ ground-out to the right side of the infield, scoring Johnston.
In the bottom of the seventh, the final out came fittingly on a ground ball to Walker.
Walker was then joined in the post-game celebration by fellow three-time championship game teammates — Strahm, Irungary, Sotelo, Havens, Brooke Strahm, and Price.
During the post-game ceremony where the Vikings received their CIF Championship Trophy, Holtville’s Sotelo was honored as one of two recipients of the CIF’s Sportsmanship Award.
Holtville will now advance to represent the CIF San Diego Section in the California State Southern California Regional Softball Tournament, which that will take place from May 30 through June 3.
