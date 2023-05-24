HoltvilleSoftball_Havens
Holtville High School Viking Kaitlyn Havens makes contact with the ball during a CIF SDS D-II semifinal softball game against Our Lady of Peace on Tuesday, May 23, in Holtville. The third-seeded Holtville High School Vikings girls softball team punched their ticket to the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship game on Friday, May 26, at San Diego State University in San Diego at 4 p. m. The Vikings earned a championship appearance on Tuesday after defeating seventh-seeded Our Lady of Peace by a score of 7-2 in the semifinal game in Holtville on May 23. The Vikings will face the second-seeded Santana Sultans, who secured advancement after defeating West View high school, 10-0, in a semifinal game. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

