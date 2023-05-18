Holtville High School Viking Annaliese Gutierrez throws the ball during CIF SDS D-II playoff game against the Ramona Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 17, in Holtville. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The third-seeded Holtville Vikings overpowered the sixth-seeded Ramona Bulldogs by a score of 13-4 in the Wednesday match up. The Vikings will face the winner of the match up between second-seeded La Costa Canyon and seventh-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace, on Friday, May 19. The higher-seed will host the upcoming game.

Spectators interested in attending the games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each game.