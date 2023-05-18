Holtville_Guti
Buy Now

Holtville High School Viking Annaliese Gutierrez throws the ball during CIF SDS D-II playoff game against the Ramona Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 17, in Holtville. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The third-seeded Holtville Vikings overpowered the sixth-seeded Ramona Bulldogs by a score of 13-4 in the Wednesday match up. The Vikings will face the winner of the match up between second-seeded La Costa Canyon and seventh-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace, on Friday, May 19. The higher-seed will host the upcoming game.

Spectators interested in attending the games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each game.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.