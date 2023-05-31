HoltvilleSoftball_team huddle
The Holtville High School Vikings softball team huddles with coaches during CIF SoCal Division IV opening round softball game against Ganesha High School on Tuesday, May 30, in Holtville. In the opening round of the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV softball championships, the third-seeded Vikings (23-5 overall) defeated the sixth-seeded Ganesha High School team (16-0 overall) by a score of 9-3, while the fifth-seeded Imperial Tigers (23-5 overall) overcame the fourth-seeded JW North High School (28-4 overall) by a score of 8-5 in extra innings. Both the Vikings and Tigers secured advancement to the D-IV regional semifinal games, scheduled for Thursday, June 1. The Vikings will remain at home and host seventh-seeded Boron (23-2 overall) in Holtville on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Tigers will take on first-seeded Santa Paula Cardinals (24-6 overall) on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Santa Paula. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with the respective host schools for start times. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

