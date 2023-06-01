HOLTVILLE – The Holtville and Imperial High School softball teams will both be competing in the 2023 CIF SoCal Division IV Softball championships semifinals, today, Thursday, June 1.
The second-seeded Vikings will host seventh-seeded Boron High School in Holtville at 4 p.m., while the fifth-seeded Tigers take on first-seeded Stana Paula High in Santa Paula at 4 p.m.
Before securing advancement, Imperial defeated the fourth-seeded JW North by a score of 8-5, in nine innings, in Riverside.
Tigers had sophomore pitcher Jayden Rutledge in the circle across the nine innings, giving up seven hits and five strikeouts in the opening round game.
Rutledge, along with Mariana Pesqueira and Hannah Johnson, added three hits a piece to the Tigers' offensive effort. Annika Lara had two hits and two runs, while Madeleine Magdelano and Andrea De La Trinidad both had one hit and two RBIs each.
Locally, the Vikings defeated sixth-seeded Ganesha High by a score of 9-3 on Tuesday, May 30, in Holtville.
Vikings veteran pitcher Kalli Strahm gave up six hits and six strikeouts across seven innings. Strahm also contributed one hit and one RBI to the lady 'Vikes hometown win.
“There is always a little bit of pressure but in this state-run there is less than there was during CIF or league,” Strahm said. “We accomplished what we set out to this season, and right now in state the expectations are not necessarily there, so we are just focusing on having fun and competing.”
“This is our last week no matter what, so we want to cherish every moment together," Strahm said, "and that is what this state run means to us.”
Vikings senior Kamryn Walker led the team with three hits, one RBI, and two runs, while teammates Demi Johnston and Addison Clunn had one hit and one RBI a piece.
“We are excited," Walker said. "Our goal was to win the league championship and a CIF D-II Championship so this playoff run is the cherry on top of everything. We are trying to stay focused but also have fun.”
“Being a very senior-heavy team, we know it is coming to an end so we are just trying to have fun at all times, and it is working," Walker said. "We are winning games.”
The winners of today's games will move on to the CIF D-IV State Championship, which is game scheduled for Saturday, June 3. The higher-seed will host the championship game.
Spectators interested in attending the games are encouraged to check with host schools for their respective game start times.
