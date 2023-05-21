IMPERIAL VALLEY – Three CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools remain in the divisional softball playoffs, with Holtville, Imperial, and Palo Verde high schools all returning to the field for a semifinal match up this Tuesday, May 23.
In the D-II bracket, the second-seeded Holtville Vikings remain undefeated this postseason after racking up another win against seventh-seeded Our Lady of Peace on Friday, May 19.
“We faced a tough OLP team, their pitcher Stefini Ma’ake brings a lot of speed in the circle and a big bat at the plate,” Holtville softball Head Coach Melissa Snyder said. “We were able to execute the plan we had prepped for them and ended up coming out on top 4-0.”
“We will end up facing OLP again on Tuesday at home in the semifinals due to them beating La Costa Canyon on Saturday,” Snyder said.
In the D-III bracket, the first-seeded Imperial Tigers girls softball team picked up a 9-6 win over the twelfth-seeded Escondido Charter on Friday.
“Jayden Rutledge pitched another great game against a great hitting team while Andrea De La Trinidad went 4-4 with three RBIs,” Imperial softball Head Coach Ashley Caro said.
The Tigers will host a semifinal game against fourth-seeded Point Loma this Tuesday, May 23.
In the Division IV bracket, the seventh-seeded Palo Verde Yellow Jackets defeated sixth-seeded Foothills Christian by a score of 8-2 on Friday, May 19. Palo Verde will face Foothills Christian again on Tuesday, May 23.
Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with the respective host schools for start times.
