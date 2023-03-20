IMPERIAL – Central Union High Spartan goalkeeper Helaina Boutwell signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.
Boutwell will leave behind the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference to move on to the NCAA Division III St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and compete for the Webster U Gorloks.
“Playing at a higher level is always something I have wanted to do, so it is exciting that I got the opportunity to do so,” Boutwell said. “It is in a different state, so I am excited about the new experiences, and it's gonna be scary but I am excited.”
Before Boutwell started wearing Spartan blue, the goalkeeper participated in local recreational leagues and club soccer teams. It was through these teams that Boutwell met her now long-time Coach Gerardo Barrios.
“When I started playing I was not originally going to be a goalkeeper, but at the time my team needed a goalkeeper, so I became a goalkeeper,” Boutwell said. “My first game they scored eight goals on me, but once I understood the position a little more I quickly fell in love with it.”
Barrios began coaching Boutwell at seven years old and the coach-protégé duo stuck together ever since.
“(Helaina) is a great athlete," Barrios said, "and we have been through a lot of ups and downs, but her commitment and consistency is what has gotten her to this point.”
“She has faced adversity and there have been times where it was hard to see the progression, but after lots of hard work, she earned the opportunity to continue her soccer career and have fun playing at the next level,” Barrios said.
Once high school rolled around for Boutwell, she became a four-year member of the Spartans soccer team, with her skills improving from season to season.
During the goalkeeper’s freshmen year, the abridged COVID-19 season ended with her adding 23 saves to her sports resume. Coming into her sophomore year, Boutwell doubled her saves, finishing with 48 on the season.
“Confidence, communication, and high balls were big improvements for me,” Boutwell said. “Progressing little by little and experiencing it on the field every day was great and motivating at the same time.”
Coming into her junior year, Boutwell continued the pace, ending the season with 33 saves. The goalkeeper might have finished a little short from her previous season, but with a strong support system behind her, she bounced back stronger for her senior season.
“When facing challenges, I lean on my support system,” Boutwell said, “My mom shows up to every game, my dad is always there to listen, Coach Gerry has helped a lot, I’ve had a great support system who has my back whenever I need it.”
Boutwell hit the ground running during her senior season, adding 97 saves to the Spartans' season totals, closing out her high school soccer career with 201 recorded saves.
