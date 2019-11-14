Spartans’ Acosta signs with Ole Miss

EL CENTRO — The National Letter of Intent ceremony held in the Central Union gymnasium on Wednesday morning has been a long time coming.
In it, Spartan senior Jessica Acosta firmed up what most have known for a long while now: Next school year she’ll be playing Division I SEC-brand softball for the University of Mississippi.
It’s a move she’s been set to make for two years now. She verbally committed as a sophomore, not long after the Rebels made their offer.
While committing to a college as a sophomore might seem a bit on the early side, it’s actually not all that uncommon. Or it wasn’t anyway.
Though the NCAA has since modified its regulations to prohibit schools from offering prospective athletes until at least their junior year of high school, softball recruiting — like virtually all other recruiting — was very Wild-Westish when Acosta was being looked at.
She remembers that among her travel ball teammates, she was the odd duck in not having already committed to a school as a freshman.
“Everyone was verbaling freshman or even eighth-grade year. It felt like my whole team was verbaling my freshman year and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” Acosta said after signing on Wednesday. “People were committing around me, and I was kinda like, ‘Oh, am I gonna get an offer?’”
Determined not to be left behind, Acosta rededicated herself to her craft.
“I just really went to work and I told my dad, ‘This is the time. I really need to work hard and get this done,” Acosta said.
Sacrifices were made. “I missed everything,” Acosta said, instead just “hitting every single day for hours and hours.”
Eventually the hard work began to pay off. “I started playing very well in the fall, and then I got my offer from Ole Miss, and it just seemed like all the hard work was worth it.”
Acosta is pretty sure she knows exactly when she got on the Rebels’ radar.
She was at a fall showcase event (like a tournament but with loose rules and switchable batting orders, designed mainly to give scouts an eyeful), “And I remember I got a nice hit — I think it was a double,” Acosta said, “And right after I scored, my coach said, ‘Go hit again, the Ole Miss coach wants to see you hit again.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, crap!’ I was thinking, ‘I need to get a hit here. I need to get a hit. If I strike out they’re gonna keep walking.’ So I went up again and I got another hit, and I remember praying when I got to first, like, ‘Thank you, Jesus! Thank you for letting me get that hit. I really needed that.’
“After that showcase I got an offer over the phone. … I feel like that moment was the solidifying moment.”
The offer was pure manna. Not only would Acosta be able to play “with the best and against the best,” at the D-I level, but she would also get to do it in her favorite conference (her extended family includes some major SEC rooters). She hardly thought twice in accepting.
Taking a couple of trips to campus she fell in love with the atmosphere, particularly at sporting events, attending a basketball game her first go-around and a football game this fall.
At the pigskin fiesta (vs. Arkansas) she was wowed by the Rebels’ legendary tailgating prowess.
“The game started at 7 (p.m.) and they started tailgating at 11 (a.m.),” she said. “The atmosphere was just insane, and the softball girls were telling us that this is the atmosphere that’s created for the softball games, just smaller.”
Acosta also appreciated the quieter aspects of campus life.
“Two of the most important things to me are my faith and family, and I found all of those aspects at Ole Miss,” she said.
Right now she’s trying to tick off some core requirement credits so that once she gets on campus she can get right into some major-intensive coursework. She’s not sure what she’ll land on when all’s said and done, but Psychology and Criminal Justice are the current frontrunners.
In Acosta Ole Miss will be getting a fierce competitor who can play all around the diamond. She shines on defense and as a crafty baserunner. In three years as a varsity starter for the Spartans, she’s maintained a .496 batting average with 92 runs scored and 42 RBI and helped the team improve from a record of 14-17 as a freshman to 24-12, with an IVL title and a CIF-SDS Division III runner-up finish last year.
She said that while it’ll be tough to leave her hometown behind, she’s looking forward to it all the same. “Whenever you have something that’s so hard to say goodbye to, that’s a blessing. … I’m just glad that I was able to be raised here, and I’ll always have El Centro, but I’m really excited to go on to the next level,” Acosta said, making sure to thank everyone who helped her get to this moment. “We’re all only as strong as our team, and I have a pretty strong team.”
