Spartans amp up El Centro for Bell Game in Brawley in first Community Pep Rally

EL CENTRO — As Wildcats and Spartan squads gear up for the annual – and historic – 79th Bell Game this Friday night, the rivalry Brawley and El Centro's original high school still stays one of the longest rivalries in the country, and the Bell one of the most coveted trophies in prep football.
As excitement begins to swirl and build in El Centro and Brawley for their respective city's teams – the hype spilling over each year into the surrounding cities within the Imperial Valley – this year the Spartans have decided to open up their school's Pep Rally into a full Community Rally to build momentum before the Bell Game.
Going into the big game, records, rankings, and standings are basically all but tossed out, as the big game calls for each team to play for something bigger than a bell: hometown pride.
The Spartans will enter the game with the majority of their coaching staff being Central alum. Central Head Coach David Pena is excited to continue the tradition, as the game brings out the best in each team. Despite the added pressure due to the city versus city hype, the Spartans are keeping their composure and sticking to the game plan, which includes "doing your job," Pena said.
“The Bell game features two great teams, and it means a lot to the community,” the Spartans' coach said. “But our mentality is ‘complete your assignment’ within the system and 'compete on both sides of the ball.'”
For senior Spartan guard Eli Osuna, the game brings an extra sense of pride and honor, as Osuna’s family has also played in the Bell Game for Central.
“As a kid, I remember waiting in the line to get into the Bell Game," Osuna said, "so now being part of it and showing out for the Spartans, playing under the Friday night lights feels good."
After last year's loss to Brawley, Osuna is focusing on coming back stronger and better than ever.
“We are focused on being disciplined,” the Spartan guard said. “It is a big mental game but we need to focus on the little things first, which includes focusing on my assignment and protecting my QB.”
The Bell Game always comes with a packed house – bit at Cal Jones Field or Brawley's Warne Field, which hosts this year's big game – filled with community members ready to root for their team.
“It's their community’s support that causes the players to play with a different sense of urgency and passion,” Central Athletic Director Joshua Wise said.
The winner of this year’s Bell Game will not just get bragging rights for a year, but also the Imperial Valley League Championship title, and home-field advantage for the Division II CIF-SDS playoffs.
To kick off the excitement, Central will be hosting its first-ever Bell Game Community Pep Rally on today, October 27, at the CUHS STEM Amphitheater starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will kick off with performances by The Great Spartan Band and Spartan cheerleaders. Admission is free and open to the community.
“We are excited to get our community together to help rally behind our boys and the high school before Friday,” Wise said.
Bell Game kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at Warne Field in Brawley.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
