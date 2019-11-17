Spartans cave in Cavers, advance to D-III semis

SAN DIEGO — Next Friday the Central Union Spartans will find themselves in a familiar place: The CIF-SDS football semifinals. The Spartans have now reached the semis (Division IV two years ago, Division III since) all three years of head coach David Peña’s tenure.
Ironically, in order to get there this year, the Spartans first had to beat the team that sent them packing in 2017 — the San Diego High Cavers — which they just managed to do in a 30-26 victory at Balboa Stadium here.
The 2017 game was a sour-tasting defeat that saw Central go into the fourth quarter up 22-12 only to have the Cavers come roaring back to win it 26-22 after scoring 14 points in the course of just three minutes (six of which came on a kickoff return). Quarterback Deniro Osuna, then a sophomore, was intercepted twice in the final frame, with the last pick being a game-ender in Caver territory with under a minute to go.
For a bit it looked as though Friday’s game might go the same way. Once again, the Spartans got up early, and once again they held a lead (this time 24-20) going into the fourth quarter only for the Cavers to (once again) pull a big play — a 54-yard touchdown run by freshman scatback Amare Ary — out of their hat to go up late (26-24, a two-point pass was no good).
But this time Central had an answer, and that answer was Angel Nava-Esparza. Nava-Esparza has been the Spartans’ answer to a lot of things this year. A senior defensive captain and Central’s most punishing running back, he’s been a big play machine and was dialed in versus the Cavers.
He was the first one on the scoreboard on Friday, putting the Spartans up 7-0 (with the help of a Sebastian Coronel PAT) in the first quarter with a 30-yard bull rush out of the pistol, and when San Diego responded with a long drive and score to make it 7-6 (PAT failed) he was there to sit the Cavers right back down with another 30-yard score before the quarter was out.
After Nava-Esparza’s second score, the Spartans expanded their lead with a 28-yard Jose Berlin-Torres field goal, but then the Cavers came out and scored 14 in a row in on an 83-yard catch-and-run from Dajon Meshack to Ary late in the second quarter and a 16-yard Meshack to Ary connection early in the third to go up 20-17.
Central responded to the latter score with a 70-yard drive that had a nice pass-run mix, including a 29-yarder from Osuna to sophomore Marcus Moore. The drive was capped by a Nava-Esparza run, who punched it in once more from 6 yards out.
Nava-Esparza answered every challenge, not only on offense — where his fourth score of the day put Central ahead for good with 7:11 left in the game — but also on defense, where he and his teammates were able to stonewall the Cavers the rest of the way (even after Osuna gave them an extra possession with a late interception). The game ended on a fumble recovery, with Zeke Osuna knocking the ball away from Meshack and Andrew Lugo falling on it to give the Spartans the game.
Afterward, Nava-Esparza — one of a handful of current Spartans, along with QB Osuna, to have played San Diego in 2017 — admitted that being able to one-up the Cavers this time was definitely cathartic.
“I didn’t want leave here with that feeling again,” he told the San Diego Union-Tribune, “I feel very relieved and very happy.”
Now the Spartans (10-2, their third-straight season of 10 or more wins) will be marching on to Scripps Ranch (11-0) for a date with the top-ranked Falcons — one of just two undefeated teams left in the San Diego Section. They’ll play Friday at 7 p.m.
