EL CENTRO- The Central Union High School volleyball team recently received their CIF-SDS 2021 DV Champions banner, an achievement that was celebrated by fans and the Spartan community. The presentation brought together players and alumni, who were part of the 2021 team to the event.
For alum Cassandra Gongora, this triggered many feelings and brought great memories from the 2021 season. As a former defensive specialist of the championship team, Gongora had her work cut out for her, yet she credits much of last season’s success to her teammates and coaches. Describing their championship run as fun, positive, and motivating, Gongora is proud of her team and is excited to cheer on this year's team.
“As the season went on, we grew as players and as a team, which helped us during the playoffs. It was one of the best teams I have played on, and I am honored to be a Spartan alum. Coming back for the presentation was special and something I will cherish forever,” said Gongora.
As the Spartans celebrate this accomplishment, the desire for another great season is present in their play and attitude. For Spartan head coach Yvanna Lopez, the banner presentation represents more than just a championship; it is a testament to their hard work, determination, and love for the game. After CIF, the team's desire to achieve excellence was unstoppable, so they started a club team and worked hard during the offseason. Lopez is proud of the 2021 championship but also looks forward to this year’s team and future.
“CIF was a great experience and has helped us get to where we are today. This year’s group of girls are working hard and pushing themselves to new limits, and as a coach you love to see that type of work ethic, so I’m excited for the season and what it may bring,” said Lopez.
Leading this year’s Spartan roster is senior middle blocker Helaina Boutwell, who was also part of the 2021 CIF championship team. While Boutwell may have seniority this year, her approach to the game has not changed as she continues to be ‘herself’ and strives to bring a sense of positivity to the team. Boutwell describes how this year’s team is united, unique, and diverse; all characteristics that add to their cohesiveness on the court. With this being Boutwell’s last year in Spartan blue, the middle blocker is focusing on leaving it all on the court.
“Anything on the court, off the court, I am there. Overall, I try to pick the girls and the team up in whatever way possible, whether that's through a big play in a game or just listening. We have been working hard by giving a hundred percent in practice and are just focusing on moving forward,” said Boutwell.
The Spartans will return to the court on Sep. 27 as they host the Vincent Memorial Scots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.