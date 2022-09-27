EL CENTRO- On Monday afternoon the Central Spartans tennis hosted the Holtville Vikings for their first league match-up. Both teams fought hard for every win, as the two showed their talent and strength in the each match. The Vikings were led by head coach George McClure, while the Spartans had Dan Williams at the helm. The battle ended with the Spartans overpowering the Vikings 12-6.
Holtville senior Sophia Marquez is working hard alongside doubles partner Priscilla Garcia. While the duo may have struggled to overcome their opponents during the first match, Marquez is focused on leading her team with small improvements each match. Marquez and Garcia are working hard for a successful season and reminiscing about their time together. The duo finished the day with a big win in their final match, finishing 6-2.
“I feel a lot better about my game, I have improved a lot, and recently, my partner and I have focused on our forehands, backhands, serves, and overall, just communicating. My goal is to give my best every match, whether the score reflects it or not, I want to step off the court knowing I did my best,” said Marquez.
Holtville junior Priscilla Garcia has played tennis for about three years, yet learning the technical sport has not come easy. Garcia shares how finding a doubles partner that you can not only win but play with day-to-day is very important. As Marquez’s counterpart, Garcia is treating this season as an opportunity to grow and better understand doubles play. The duo has set their sights on an exciting IVL run and hopes to keep playing together for as long as possible this season.
“Losing a match is tough, but we just focus on what we can control, which is our communication and footwork. Playing doubles with Sophia is easy as we support each other on the court and make sure to help each other when we’re down,” said Garcia.
Central junior Alynna Figueroa is headlining this year’s Spartan roster with her dominance in the singles category. Figueroa won all three matches, holding each opponent to only 1 point.
“I improved so much since the start of the season, there is less fear and a lot more confidence when going for the hard shots. Right now, my forehand down the line shots have been doing well and my backhands have been getting better,”
As Figueroa headlines William’s roster this year, she is focused on playing her game, regardless of the score. As one of the leaders on the court, Figueroa is working hard to not let her guard down or let a tough rally get the best of her.
“Every match is different but it’s all mental. I’m focused on not letting each point change the way I play; sometimes that means shaking off the point or letting go of the score; continuing to work hard on my game is the most important thing,” said Figueroa.
The Spartans will return to play today as they travel to Calexico to take on the Bulldogs while the Vikings host the Scots on Wednesday.
