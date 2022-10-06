EL CENTRO- On Tuesday evening the Central Spartans volleyball team hosted Calipatria Hornets for their second meeting this season. The Spartans stepped onto the court with a desire to protect their home turf, yet the Hornets were not going to let them claim a victory that easily. After three sets (21-25, 11-25, 16-25), the Spartans overcame the Hornets to remain undefeated in league play.
The first set was a nail-biter as both teams played with passion and a will to win. It started with both teams keeping each other within a one-point margin until the Spartans extended it to a three-point lead. However, the Hornets were not going down without a fight as they continued to fight hard and bridged the gap back down to one. Both teams gave every rally their all and never took their eyes off the ball. Going into the final stretch, the two remained at an even 18-18. The Spartans' determination and fierce plays took over and finished with a 21-25 win.
Calipatria head coach Kirsten Amezcua was excited and took great pride in the Hornets' ability to finish hard. The Hornets never gave up and have improved from when they first faced the Spartans.
“The girls worked hard for every point, they gave it everything, and as a coach, you appreciate that kind of effort…it was a much better game, and we have made a lot of progress,” said Amezcua.
The first set might have been close, but in true Spartan fashion, they regrouped and came back stronger at the start of the second set. The Spartans were going to defend their house, and that meant giving themselves a comfortable 0-8 lead to start. The Hornets relied on their teamwork to put them on the board. The Spartans' offense continued to work hard and never let the score influence their play. The set ended with the Spartans defeating the Hornets 11-25.
The third set started similarly to the second set, with the Spartans dominating the court on both sides. The Hornets were not going to back down without a fight and held the Spartans at bay while they put six on the board, 6-8. The Spartans let their experience and grit take over as they extended their lead to 9-15. After a few big plays from their front row, the Spartans maintained their lead and finished the set with a 16-25 victory.
The Spartans are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as they are both an offensive and defensive threat. Leading the offensive line-up were Janelle Thomas and Helaina Boutwell, who each finished the night with six kills. However, protecting all of their backs and every inch of the hardwood floor was Camila Mungia, who ended the match with 14 digs.
Each Spartan is an intricate piece of the game-winning puzzle, and sophomore Alana Ortiz is one of those crucial pieces. As part of the Spartan’s front line, Ortiz shares the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and improving their team game-plan from match to match.
“We did well on our plays and communicating…we encouraged each other and made adjustments as necessary, which was great. We were able to get our plays going, and we are excited to keep moving forward with league and playoffs,” said Ortiz.
The Spartans' playmaker junior Katia Mejia finished the night with 12 assists. While Mejia is a centerpiece of the Spartans' offense, she tries to focus on energy and the impact it can have on her team.
“We started strong, communicated throughout, did well on our switches, and it was a great win...encouraging each other is a team trait and what helps us keep the momentum going. We are working hard, and am proud of my team and coaches,” said Mejia.
The Hornets will return to the court today as they host Palo Verde. The Spartans will return to court on Tuesday as they travel to take on Palo Verde.
