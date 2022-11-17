El CENTRO — This Friday night, Nov. 18, the Central Spartans football team will host the three-seeded Ramona High Bulldogs in the CIF San Diego Section D-II Semi-Final Playoffs football game.
“It has been a process to get here,” said Central Head Coach David "Rookie" Pena, “but we are continuing to improve, eliminate penalties, build on the little things, and capitalize on this opportunity.”
This week will be the first time the Spartans face unfamiliar foes since they faced the Imperial Tigers on Oct. 21, and have been on a four-game win streak since defeating the Calexico Bulldogs on Oct. 6.
“We came into the season with some confidence because we built a lot of chemistry over the summer,” said senior left guard Eli Osuna.
With a group of players who grew up playing together, the Spartans have had better communication on the field, and as a result have found success, Osuna said.
“We have a chip on our shoulder because they never expect Valley teams to go far in the playoffs,” Osuna said. “But it is also motivating because we can show how much talent this team has.”
After overcoming the Brawley Wildcats in the quarter-finals last week, the Spartans' offense continues to be led by senior running back Charlie Sullivan, who finished with 259 rushing yards and is averaging 134.7 yards per game.
Sophomore Sergio Garcia had 50 receiving yards on four carries against the Wildcats and is averaging 57.1 yards per game.
“We have been preparing for this since August,” Pena said. “Now the focus is on making sure we are not only physically but mentally prepared.”
Leading the Spartan defense is senior linebacker Rudy Lizaola, who is averaging 5.9 tackles per game and added four tackles to the Spartans’ most recent win over the Wildcats.
“The mentality in August was about making it to November,” Lizaola said. “The last two weeks have brought a lot of intensity and those big games have made us better.”
Adding to the defensive effort is Sullivan, who is averaging 5.7 tackles per game, followed by Jacob De La Rosa, who is averaging 5.1 tackles per game.
“We all want another game and have the opportunity to do something pretty special,” said Lizaola. “Let’s go get another win — 48 more minutes.”
The second-seeded Spartans will host third-seeded Ramona on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at home, on Cal Jones Field in El Centro.
