EL CENTRO – Central Union High School is home to the 2022 fall season CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Mission Fed Credit Union Award recipients, Skylar Cook and Helaina Boutwell.
The award is presented to male and female scholar-athletes in each of the CIF SDS conferences and is recognized during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. The accolade takes into account student-athletes’ academic performance, extracurriculars, and athletic performance.
For Central Spartan Skylar Cook, the award is a culmination of academic success, and athletic accolades, like earning Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, First Team honors, and taking on the responsibility of being a student-leader for organizations like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and Associated Student Body.
“This award displays the amount of support I have from my community, coaches, teammates, family, and friends,” said Cook, who has played varsity boys' football, baseball, and basketball.
“Throughout my career I have had a ton of fun, played in a lot of big games and against a lot of great players, but I have also gained a lot of learning experiences,” he said.
Cook said some of the biggest things in high school sports were communication on and off the field, building trust, and stepping up and embracing the responsibility of being a leader.
While Cook will move on to play at the collegiate level, the multi-sport athlete referenced Bell Games, CIF playoff games, and teammates-turned-friends as defining factors of his high school sports career.
“Playing in different big games and environments, but also meeting new people and having different types of friendships was great,” the graduating senior said.
As one of the leaders of multiple Spartans' sports rosters, Cook welcomed the challenge of being a leader by focusing on who he is off the court/field.
“I want to be defined as someone who is kindhearted and impactful," he said. "My mom reminds me there is more to life than sports and football, which helps me focus on things like my faith and community.”
The Spartans' Helaina Boutwell is wrapping up her high school sports career as a two-year varsity volleyball player and a four-year varsity soccer player. Throughout Boutwell’s time repping Spartan Blue, the dual-sport athlete has earned honors like Defensive Player of the year, Desert League Player of the Year, and is a CIF Champion.
"It has been a good experience. It is one of a kind of thing," Boutwell said. "It does not amount to the club or recreational soccer, and it was new competitiveness for me.”
“The award sums up my hard work in sports and shows who I am," she said. "Personally, there has been a lot to shape me into who I am, and this kind of seals it for me.”
Boutwell will go to play soccer at the collegiate level and will take the car rides, new found friendships, and the thrills of prep sports with her.
“In soccer, I have been able to participate in the three consecutive IVL wins; I had the chance to help rebuild the volleyball team,” she said.
Off the court/field, Boutwell is a Link Crew leader who helps mentor incoming freshmen through a variety of activities. The senior also has a passion for horses and volunteers at the BMB Boarding Horse Ranch during the holiday season.
“My first year, I was intimidated by all of the responsibilities that came with high school," she said, "but while I would not consider myself an official leader, I have tried to be my best and try my best in case other people want to follow."
