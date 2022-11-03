EL CENTRO — On Wednesday morning the infamous Bell arrived at Cal Jones Field, where it will rest until the next Bell Game determines its new home next year.
For Central Athletic Director Joshua Wise this victory was long-awaited, and is said to create a sense of camaraderie among student-athletes and fans at the school.
“It was a long year of preparation to make sure the whole community could celebrate this together,” Wise said.
“The football players provide great energy throughout all sports, and it's great to see them support other student-athletes and vice-versa,” he said.
The game was competitive until the last minutes as Spartan senior Charlie Sullivan scored twice in the last five minutes to give Central the win over the Brawley Wildcats.
“As I was running to catch the game-winning touchdown, everything went silent, and all I was thinking about was coming down with it,” Sullivan said.
Despite the pressure cooker that is the Bell Game, Sullivan and the Spartans have built strong chemistry over the season, which has helped them overcome adversity, they said.
“We are a family on and off the field,” Sullivan said. “It translates on the field, and going into those tough moments we need to be able to talk to one another to produce as a team.”
Throwing the game-winning pass was senior quarterback Damian Rodriguez, whose focus during the game was on "keeping moving forward."
“At first, it was a little slow,” Rodriguez said. “Going into the second half, we focused on moving past the mistakes, treating it like any other game, and not letting the anticipation get to us.”
Head Coach David Pena is proud of his team and the toughness players displayed on both sides of the ball for Central.
“It was an exciting game that came down to the wire, and that's what the bell game is about; playing hard till the clock strikes zero," Pena said.
“We have playmakers on both sides of the ball, I am super happy for the kids and the community," he said. "It means a tremendous amount.”
The Spartans' varsity squad will return to football in playoffs play on November 11 at home on Cal Jones Field in El Centro after earning a first-round bye this week as IVL Champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.