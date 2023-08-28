EL CENTRO – Owning the first half and then continuing their shutdown defense in the second half, the Central Union High School Spartans football team defeated the visiting Aztecs of Palm Desert High School by a score of 27-0 at Cal Jones Field on Friday, August 25.
The undefeated Spartans (2-0) wasted little time in claiming a lead after Palm Desert fumbled away the football on their first snap of the Aztecs’ first offensive possession, as the Spartans' senior defensive back Elijah Acevedo pounced on the loose ball.
“Our defense did a tremendous job and have all season; it put us in position to have short fields and score,” Central Coach David Peña said. “Coaches Brian Martin and Joey Denton did a great job with their defensive game plan.”
Central then drove to the Palm Desert 2-yard line and lined up in the double-wing, double-tight ends formation known as the “Wildcat offense,” and snapped the ball directly to single sophomore running back Matthew Lizaola, who ran in a touchdown.
“The defense set the tone with that turnover and the offense moved the ball well after being set up by the ‘D,’ so it was an overall good effort by the players,” Peña said.
With Central leading 6-0 with 8:10 to go in the first quarter after the PAT kick failed, the Spartan’s special teams came up with a turnover.
Central junior Gavyn Mora blocked a Palm Desert punt attempt, which was recovered by fellow Spartan junior Andrew Salazar at the Aztec 19-yard line, yet Central failed to capitalize on the turnover.
On the first play of the second quarter Palm Desert then found themselves again backed up against their end zone and forced by the Spartan defense to punt, which Central senior Arturo Estrada returned to the Central 24-yard line.
Taking over with great field position, Central senior quarterback Jonathan Real completed two quick passes to Estrada to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by junior running back Nico Viesca, as the Spartans ran out of the Wildcat formation.
“He played as a freshman for us in the COVID-year and it was a short season, but technically this is his fourth year," Peña said. "He’s the leader of our receivers and it’s they are a big key to the offense. He’s a big factor.”
Central’s David Martinez, whose first PAT attempt was blocked, then converted his second PAT kick to give Central a 13-0 lead with 8:23 left in the second quarter.
After exchanging punts, the Spartans’ Viesca took at hand-off from Real and scampered 18-yards for at touchdown. Martinez’s PAT increased Central’s lead to 20-0.
With less than a minute before halftime, Palm Desert attempted what would become an ill-advised pass on a third down, with four yards to go at their 27-yard line.
Central’s Estrada tipped the ball away from the Aztec intended receiver and into the hands of Spartan teammate, senior defensive back Braden Mayo, who then broke several tackles, returning the interception 39 yards for a touchdown.
“Braden had the pick and when your defense directly scores that’s another plus,” Peña said. “Defensively line play was good and Jared Martin had two sacks. (He) just missed a couple and he affects the quarterback and hurries (their) throws.”
Martinez then scored the final point of the first half and the game to put Central up 27-0.
This Friday night on September 1, the Spartans’ tough non-league schedule continues for 2023, as Central (2-0) will travel to Ramona High School (1-0) in a rematch of a 2022 CIF Division II semifinal playoffs in El Centro, which was won by the Ramona Bulldogs last season.
“We’re happy to be where we are right now at 2-0 as we have a tough non-league schedule,” Peña said.
“We are D-II and are going to Ramona, who is now Division I, and then Otay Ranch who is D-II. Then we host the defending state champs, Granite Hills, who are also D-I,” he said.
