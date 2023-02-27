EL CENTRO – Five Central Union High School Spartans signed their letter of intent to play collegiate football, with each headed to a different part of the U.S. come August 2023.
As previously report by this newspaper, the Spartans’ Charlie Sullivan will be attending San Luis Obispo, California, and Skylar Cook will head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, while Brennen Havens looks forward to moving to Surprise, Arizona. In addition, Jacob De La Rosa will go to Canton, Missouri, and Gavin Marini will travel to Lisle, Illinois.
“Each of the kids embraced wanting to play college athletics," said CUHS football Head Coach David Peña, "so when it came choosing where they would take that next step they each chose a place that fit their unique academic and athletic needs.”
As a former wide receiver for the Spartans, Gavin Marini will continue his career at Benedictine University and compete in the NCAA Division III Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference for the BU Eagles.
“I hope to become a better football player and better person overall,” Marini said. “I hope to grow, learn as a young man and live life to the fullest. I also look forward to making friends and building lifelong relationships.”
Marini attributes much of his success and development on-and-off the field to Anthony Hellum, who runs the local training facility, 760 Sports Academy.
“[Hellum] was not just another trainer but a best friend, father figure, or brother we never had,” Marini said, “I know that becoming the young man and football player I am today would not have been possible without him.”
For Brennen Havens, attending the local sports academy helped introduce him to weight lifting and assisted him with a cardio regimen.
Havens will continue his football career as part of the NAIA division and compete for the Ottawa University Fangs in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
“One big challenge I faced in my football career is that I did not play football until freshman year,” Havens said, “but that is when I started to train with Giant Skillz Athletics, who helped me improve my skills and exposed me to other competition.”
Havens, who played safety and guard for the Spartans up until his senior year when he switched to the center position, said he encourages others to ask for help when facing any challenge.
“Ask for help if you need it; do not be afraid or ashamed because asking for help proves that you want to improve and that you can rely on others,” Havens said.
The Spartans' defensive tackle and defensive end, Jacob De La Rosa, heads to Culver-Stockton College in Missouri to compete in the NAIA Heart of American Athletic Conference for the Wildcats.
“I am looking forward to the new environments, opportunities, and discovering who I am,” De La Rosa said. “There are many things to look forward to and I know whatever challenges I face, I’ll face them with my head up high.”
De La Rosa noted how his decision to continue playing came after “a victory and looking up at the crowd," where he "realized this game meant more to me than I thought.”
Like De La Rosa, Skylar Cook used his skills on defense to earn him an NCAA Division I scholarship to play for the University of New Mexico Lobos, where he will compete in the Mountain West Conference.
“After playing football for the first time in eighth grade, I fell in love with the game,” Cook said. “Now, going into college, I look forward to meeting new people, enjoying a new environment, and having fun.”
One of the challenges Cook faced during his high school career included developing his leadership skills.
“Leading and learning how to motivate my teammates was a challenge because I was not always a vocal person,” Cook said. "Over time, I have gained more confidence and utilized my platform to bring the light of God upon others.”
Rounding out the list of signees for the Spartans, is Charlie Sullivan, who will move on to California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California, and play for the Mustangs at the NCAA Division I level in the Big Sky Conference.
“My main goal was to make it to a D-I program, and I achieved that one," Sullivan said, "but I also set smaller goals like rushing over 1,000 yards and having more tackles than I did last year.”
“Hopefully we can continue to provide options for kids to venture out into different schools, encourage them to try something new, and keep an open mind as they go through the process of taking that next step,” Coach Peña said.
