EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School Girls’ Soccer Team hosted their annual CUHS Kids Soccer Camp for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the team’s 13th year hosting the camp.
“The goal is for the kids to have fun and take part in this tradition, and it was a great turnout and atmosphere,” said the Spartan’s first-year Head Coach Francisco “Pancho” Lopez. “There were not too many changes to the camp since the pandemic.”
The camp was led by Spartan’s varsity soccer team members as they each led soccer drills and games, according to the campers’ respective age groups. Spartan team members take on the role of ‘coach’ and get to experience what it is like to ‘be in our shoes,’ Lopez said.
With over 90 kids from the ages of 3-13 in attendance, the team members headed different age groups, which challenged their leadership skills and patience.
“I learned that coaching is hard,” said senior captain Leslie Linarez. “The camp taught me the importance of being a good coach, and leader, and also how to communicate and develop trust with your players.”
Linarez, like many of the current players on the Spartan’s roster, grew up attending the camps, making the coaching experience hit even closer to home for her.
“Being here with kids and seeing how much fun they have makes it feel like a full circle moment because at one time I was like them,” said Linarez, who has playing soccer for 11 years.
“I remember when I was little I thought the girls leading the camp were so cool,” said senior captain Emily Lopez.
Now being on the other side of it, the goal is for the players to see someone who is a good leader and hard-working, Emily Lopez said.
After the camp, the team invited campers to watch their ‘coaches’ take the field against Olympian High School, who overcame the Spartan 4-2.
“I am proud of my teammates,” Emily Lopez said. “and being able to work and be a leader for these kids is amazing.”
“I am excited about league play come January.” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.