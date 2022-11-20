EL CENTRO — The Central Spartans girls' basketball team hosted the Canyon Hills Rattlers for their first preseason game of the 2022-2023 season on Friday, Nov. 18, where the Spartans defeated the Rattlers 40-13.
Last season, the Spartans' offense was led by Briana Martin, who averaged 10.3 points per game, followed by this year-a-senior, point guard Moyra Garcia, who averaged 5.8 points and 4 assists per game last season.
“I am pretty excited about the outcome," Garcia said. "There was a lot of excitement in the air but also a few nerves. Thankfully we were all able to shake it off.”
“Something I am most looking forward to is getting to know each other better as a team,” she said. “There is always something new every season, so just getting more comfortable with each other on the court and connecting in that aspect.”
Defensively, the Spartans were led by Mya McClain, who averaged 9 rebounds per game last season. Garcia also averaged 5 rebounds per game.
“We have a lot of the same team members from last year,” said Central Head Coach Jason McClain.
“This year is about execution," he said. "We have girls who can give us a great lift and lead us in the right direction, we are going to have a special unit.”
After finishing the 2021-2022 season as Co-Dessert League Champions with the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, the Spartans will be playing alongside Calexico, Brawley, Holtville, and Imperial in the Imperial Valley League in the 2022-2023 season.
“This year we got moved up, so we want to play hard and up to our level and play our game,” said senior guard Aimee Barrett. “We want to get as many wins as possible, set ourselves up to advance to the playoffs and the CIF championship.”
Barrett is a part of McClain’s group of returning players, who have the potential to grow into a defensive and offensive threat.
“My goals for this season are to score as much as possible and be a good defensive specialist for the team,” Barrett said. "I want them to be able to count on me and have our team come together and build a strong, cohesive unit.”
The Spartans will travel to neighboring Arizona to take on the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks for a tournament on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Spartans Girls' Basketball squad and are scheduled to kick off Imperial Valley League play on the road against the Calexico Bulldogs on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in Calexico.
The Spartans will have their next home game on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. as they host the Southwest Eagles in a non-league match-up.
