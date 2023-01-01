SPORTMAN'S NOTEBOOK: A funny thing happened at the Brawley Banquet

Recently I was asked to speak at the Brawley High Varsity Football Banquet about coach Jon Self who announced his retirement at the event (accompanying story).
While I have spent a good part of my life talking – as a teacher, coach, radio personality, and sports broadcaster among other things – this was a particularly moving experience for me.
Honored to have been invited but unsure if I could make the event, I was late to the dinner portion. Upon being asked to speak as the awards were being handed out to the deserving players, I harkened back to my days on the University of San Diego Speech Team.
My forte at USD was the ‘extemporaneous’, or impromptu, competition, and that experience served me well that night. In the moment, inspiring me to call Self’s stepping down after 29 years, not just the retirement of a coach but "The End of an Era for Brawley football."
I first spoke of how the Era was connected to Brawley's Athletic Director Billy Brewer, who had introduced me to Self, and his 28-year tenure, which began when he took over as AD from me one year after Self and coach John Bishop arrived at BUHS.
I related that Brewer was a key part of the Era as a tireless supporter of Brawley athletics, and he had supported Self, and Bishop before him. I believe their relationship – as is mine with both of them – is a personal bond as well as a professional one, and their mutual support of Brawley football was critical to its success.
I then alluded to the fact that this was, in my opinion, the second Golden Era of Brawley football, the first being in the 1950s and '60s lead by then-Coach Bob Farrell and his assistant Hal McNaughton.
I did not note it in my speech but an interesting side note is that Bishop coached 17 seasons at Brawley, eclipsing Farrell whom he played for, who had a 16-year career.
While I did not witness the first Golden Era personally, I worked with both of the coaches when I came to Brawley High and admired them both.
I did point out that after the first Golden Era, Brawley went through a series of coaches who never re-captured the Wildcat dominance; in fact, the Wildcats won just one league title until the new Era began when Bishop and Self arrived.
Noting the success Self and Bishop had together, I then noted when John Bishop retired and Jon Self became head coach, it seemed — in a good way — like nothing changed.
Or as I put it, “…the only thing that changed was that we lost the letter 'H'....”
So what was the formula for success that turned Brawley football back into a consistent winner, I asked.
The answer I attributed to my son David, who played for John and Jon during their first two seasons at Brawley in 1994-1995.
After being away at college and graduating, David returned home and accompanied me to a Brawley game I was broadcasting on KROP, and afterward, he made an observation.
David said when he was playing what Bishop and Self were doing didn’t always make sense, but now he saw the program worked because they recognized what would work with the type of players Brawley has and played to the players strengths.
Additionally, if the last 29 years of Brawley football show anything, they show consistency in everything; ss players came into the program – brothers following brothers, cousins following cousins and even sons following fathers – the standards and expectations never changed.
And I stated it was that consistency that went hand-in-hand with commitment: commitment to year-round weight training, to morning special team practices, and so many other things that made the players and their families have to buy-in.
Finally, pointing to Self, I said that coaches always ask their players to grow their skill sets and demonstrate improvement in all areas of the game. Self applied the same standards, or higher ones, to himself.
I ended by saying I do not envy whoever takes over as Brawley coach, as they have some big shoes to fill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.