SPORTMAN'S NOTEBOOK: Sawyer Smith fits in to the Wildcat coaching legacy

Back at the beginning of 2023, I wrote a column about Brawley High School football coach Jon Self retiring and how I viewed that as an end to an era as he, and his predecessor John Bishop, had covered almost three decades.
I also noted how they led Brawley for three successful decades out distancing any other Valley football program over that period.
That column followed a story I wrote about Self’s retirement. When I cover a story and my goal is to report the facts with some insight gained writing local sports for over nearly half a century.
Columns, on the other hand, have always come from how I view events, how I see them over a larger landscape, and by their nature are more my opinion, which I support with facts.
Therefore when I recently was working on a story on the Brawley High School wrestling program, the succession of Sawyer Smith as varsity coach triggered my need to write a column as the facts behind my story were more impressive than I had imagined.
The story was about Smith replacing long-time coach Tony Leon over the past two seasons after being Leon’s assistant, and in fact, wrestling for Leon as a Wildcat and then having a successful collegiate career before returning to his alma mater.
The story could have simply ended there but that’s not me because I knew that this was not just another new-coach-taking-over-story ... no, this had a great back story that I didn’t feel fit into Sawyer’s story, wanting that to be, well, about Sawyer.
And while my column about Self’s retirement was my opinion that an era at Brawley High was ending, this column is about Sawyer Smith – with two CIF San Diego Section Divisional and Imperial Valley League titles already to his credit – being the continuation of an era of outstanding coaches that began when Brawley wrestling itself did in 1962.
Sawyer’s story did include a reference to this transition, about his following what has become a traditional path to Wildcat varsity wrestling coach … wrestle for Brawley, get experience, apprentice as an assistant coach, and then take over.
I wrote that was the path that Leon followed, wrestling for Coach Keith Smith in the 1970s, then returning to Brawley High to become Smith’s assistant in 1993, before succeeding him as varsity coach in 2001.
In fact, Keith Smith followed a similar path wrestling for coach Jack Gifford. Gifford started the program in a classroom and would win CIF Southern Section Championships in both 1969 and 1970, with Smith placing second in the Southern Section finals in '69.
Gifford would go on to coach at Beverly Hills High and would end his 25-year career with a 235-70-3 record, being named Southern California High School Coach of the Year (1969-1970) and National High School District 8 Wrestling Coach of the Year (1980).
Smith would wrestle in college and return to teach at Brawley High but he did not take over from Gifford; that went to Gifford’s assistant, Dave Kreider, who won three league championships from 1971–1975.
Kreider (2019) and his two assistant coaches, John Talbot (2006) and Drew Williams (2011) all went on to amass coaching careers that find them as members of the California Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame along with Gifford.
Keith Smith would become head coach in 1976, and over the next 30 years would finish second in the CIF-SS Dual Meet Tournament and second in the CIF-SS Championships, before winning Brawley’s first CIF SDS Sections Championship, also while winning 20 Desert Valley League tiles with a 300-40 dual meet record.
Leon won a mind-blogging 19 straight CIF divisional championships before turning the reigns of Wildcat varsity over to Sawyer Smith, all while remaining as a lower-level coach and wrestling program director.
Leon also won two CIF SDS Divisional Dual Meet championships (2015-2016) in the two years that the event was held, and he never lost an Imperial Valley League dual match, losing no more than a handful of non-league matches against the likes of perennial CIF State powerhouse Poway.
And lest I not forget to mention that three of Sawyer Smith’s predecessors – Gifford (2008), Keith Smith (2007) and Leon (2020) – are all members of the California Wrestling Association Hall Of Fame.
In my opinion, as impressive as his predecessors were – and they are impressive – Sawyer Smith, with two CIF and IVL dual meet championships in his first two seasons, appears to be fitting right in with the Wildcat program he inherited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.