SPORTMAN'S NOTEBOOK: 'The Rest of the Story' on Amber Flores softball camps

While working on the story about Amber Flores and the youth softball camps that accompany this column on today’s Sports page, I remembered listening to the news on the radio back in the day by an esteemed reporter and commentator named Paul Harvey.
In his day, radio was the King of Media and Harvey was it’s crowned prince. One of the reasons was his taking what had been an informational report in the first half of his newscast, and in the second half going deeper, or as he introduced the segment “… and now, for the rest of the story.”
Working on the camp story, I kept feeling the need to explain how to me it is more than just a camp story.
First, the camps are important as an opportunity for Flores to fulfill her ongoing commitment to foster opportunities for young women in the Imperial Valley, opportunities she didn’t have.
“I remember playing baseball with my friend because softball was practically not here and we never had softball camps,” Flores, who was a local Little League All-Star, said. “It was never available.”
Flores — along with fellow former Southwest Eagle teammate and life-long friend, Nicole Cordova — forged a path for Valley softball players to reach the college level and excel.
“The camps are a unique opportunity for young girls to see two girls who got out of the Valley and were able to play college softball and get college degrees,” Flores said. “I truly feel privileged to be in the position of doing the camps … I want to be a role model that you can accomplish what you want to.”
To that end, Flores has added a Valley first-time “Prospect Camp" to the usual Youth Skills Camp, so that local players can learn what it takes and how to be recruited, as Flores will be instructing and recruiting at the same camp.
As noted in the story, Flores has given scholarships to many Valley softball players and has helped others get them — all, she will tell you, being part of the job she earned through a career that started here in the Valley.
“It's part of doing my job (and) it's good for the community," Flores said. "You meet people and I do the camps now to also recruit but it's based one-hundred percent on community.
"In this case, it’s a cool way to represent my community," she said. "I always refer to the fact that I'm from Calexico and people find it interesting that I lived six blocks from the border and I'm proud to represent the Valley.”
The rest of the story also includes that the camps are fundraisers for the former Calexico Bulldog softball player Arlette Zazueta’s Memorial Scholarship Fund, which honors Zazueta, who died from cancer.
Flores came to know Zazueta, who like herself played Little League in Calexico, when she played for Flores’ father Alex Flores at Calexico High School and wanted the camps to benefit her memory and also bring awareness to her story, given the many lives Zazueta touched.
“I got to know (Zazueta) when she played for me at Calexico," former Calexico softball coach and Amber's father, Alex Flores, said. "(Zazueta) was an outfielder and she was an average player but she was extremely active in high school. She was in ASB, a cheer-leader … she was into everything and I joke that she played softball on the side.”
An outstanding student academically, Zazueta graduated from UCLA and went on to graduate school before succumbing to cancer in July 2018.
“She had a ton of friends, and in 2019 we had a softball tournament and other activities to get the scholarship fund going," Alex Flores said, "and we have kept it alive in her memory.”
So there it is, the rest of the story about a seemingly commonplace youth sports camp that involves – at least to me – a lot more than just the facts.
