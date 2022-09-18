CALEXICO- For young boxer Genesis Garcia, the boxing gym off MLK street in Calexico has become a second home. The first time Garcia stepped foot in a boxing gym was after a friend invited her to tag along to a practice, yet as fate would have it, two months later Garcia strolled into Calexico Baja Boxing gym and met long-time trainer Raul Lau. After six years of training together, Garcia is set to compete at the IBA youth boxing championship in Spain later this year.
Garcia first put on gloves when she was just twelve years old, but it would only take four months for her to fall in love with boxing. For Lau, who has trained many boxers over the years, Garcia was not immediately on his radar. However, she would show up every day, and never quit or miss a practice, which impressed Lau.
“After a kid steps in the ring and has their first fight, that’s when I find out which kids want to stay. The ones who come back are the ones who truly have a passion for boxing…the first time Genesis got in the ring, I thought ‘she's going to be good,’ and the next day she came back with even more desire to be here, so from then on I started working with her more closely,” said Lau.
Since starting her career as a boxer, Garcia has won three national titles in the United States and three in Mexico, including the 2019 and 2020 Silver Gloves National Championship, 2021 National Junior Olympics Championship, and 2021 and 2022 National Championship Olympic Festival in Mexico. However, it’s Garcia’s most recent accomplishment in the 2022 CONADE National Championship that led to her selection to represent Mexico on the world stage.
“This is my first year as a youth fighter, whatever the outcome in this world tournament, I still have a shot at whatever international tournament comes out next year. I plan to graduate from high school, keep training, and go to college. I’ll do my last year in amateurs next year, 2023, and we’ll see where that takes me” said Garcia.
Garcia discusses how some of her biggest inspirations are other boxers she’s met along the way. Unfamiliar foes became friends and seeing her friends achieve what she one day hopes to accomplish gives her the courage and confidence to keep on going.
“Sometimes it's ups and downs but at the end of the day it's good, there are always good moments. I define success as not giving up, I’ve been through hard times mentally and physically, but I’m proud of myself for still being here fighting,” said Garcia.
Garcia shares how one of her biggest supporters is her dad, who she describes as not only her “biggest fan” but the one who is always taking her to tournaments and making sacrifices for her to continue boxing. As Garcia prepares for the upcoming championship tournament in November, the long days and training sessions can begin to take a toll. However, her competitive nature and commitment to the sport keep her coming back for more.
“I’m excited about the world youth tournament, stepping into the ring on the world's stage will be new for me but it is all excitement…something that keeps me going is old memories of all the sacrifices, sweat, and tears that I have spent, and remembering the feeling of when my hand is raised at the end of a fight,” said Garcia.
When Lau is asked about how the young boxer’s nickname ‘La Respetable’ came about, he references her dominance in the ring. While Garcia says she adapts to whoever she fights, Lau shares how her training regimen is why she can power through opponents.
“I train her only with boys, and she gets her punches in, which helps her when she goes up against fighters in her weight class. What I see in Genesis’ future is a world championship, she is the real deal so what I tell people is to be on the lookout for Genesis because a lot of people don’t know her but she is making herself known,” said Lau.
Watch out for Genesis 'La Respetable' Garcia making her debut on the world stage this Nov. 15-26 in Spain.
