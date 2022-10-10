Sportsman's Notebook: Athlete of the Week nominations open up again

Athletic achievements are typically celebrated through awards and recognitions.
Heisman trophies, Most Valuable Player awards, World Series rings, Olympic gold medals, Stanley Cups, Masters green jackets, and Super Bowl rings are only a few of the achievements coveted amongst athletes and coaches.
However, behind the glitz and glam of each award are hundreds of hours dedicated to achieving that athletic recognition.
Today in the Imperial Valley, numerous athletes dedicate their mornings, afternoons, and evenings to working on their craft. Some may train inside a gym, and some may have practice outside in the 100-plus degree heat, but they all have one thing in common: a passion for the sport.
They may not have a Super Bowl to play for come playoffs time or the U.S. Open matches to qualify for, but they play for self accomplishment, their team, school reputation, and for the pride of their communities which have supported them.
As spectators, we are captivated by seeing an outstanding athletic effort on the field, court, green, ring, and the like.
Games and matches that show an intense passion and desire to compete are like no other. The game-winning spike, buzzer-beating bucket, Hail Mary touchdown pass, final hole put, and knockout punch may be unbelievable, but as athletes, they have run that play or practiced that shot hundreds of times to perform exceptionally well in that single instant.
Whether an individual or team sport no athlete gets there alone; behind them is a linked trail of people who helped or supported them reach their peak performances.
Sports are considered a positive outlet where people can dedicate their energy and focus. However, the energy to do so will not be everlasting. Eventually, waking up or staying late for practice no longer becomes less easy and it takes something more, a different kind of motivation. While this is different for everyone, it is the answer to ‘why do you play?’
Starting this week, the Imperial Valley Press will be reopening Athlete of the Week nominations in hopes of recognizing local stand-out athletes from week to week.
We encourage their communities to support these athletes by voting online or submitting a nomination. Through nominations, athletes will have the chance to be recognized for their hard work, skills, and success. However, success is different for everyone, and for some, that includes improving from season to season.
On the nomination ballot, we encourage those who nominate athletes to share the reasons for the nominees' unique success.
The goal is not only to celebrate their athletic achievements but also shed some light on what personally motivates them to pursue athletic success.
Those who wish to nominate Athletes of the Week can find the nomination ballot within the IV Press website, ivpressonline.com, under the dropdown menu for "Sports."
