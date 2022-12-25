Sportsman's Notebook: Athletes transition from fall to winter

As I reflect on all the happenings of the fall season and look forward to winter season league play, I cannot help but wonder how multi-sport athletes handle the physical and mental transition from the still-hot fall to the now-brisk winter cold.
I think of how golfers, tennis players, and cross-country runners adapt from playing an outdoor, individual sport to running up and down a court or field with their teammates. Also how football and volleyball players adjust to the physicality and techniques necessary for wrestling, soccer, and basketball.
There are about seven weeks between the first official start date of the winter season and league play on Monday, Jan. 9. The youthfulness present in prep sports undoubtedly plays a role in easing into the adjustment, but even the best, most successful athletes cannot flip a switch on-and-off that fast.
Therefore, what are some of the best strategies to recalibrate athletes’ minds and bodies to be ready to compete in their respective sports?
During this transition, there is some curiosity as to whether or not there are benefits to being multi-sport athletes.
Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to listen to Stephen Neal address this topic and emphasize the benefits of cross-training. Playing football may help with wrestling, and cross country helps build stamina for basketball and soccer, but are the skills directly transferable?
While seven weeks may sound like a lot and youthfulness allows players to ‘bounce back’ rather quickly; performing at a high level is not just about being physically ready. With two team sports in the winter, the need to build chemistry and trust in each other is part of November and December.
In addition to building a team dynamic and culture, there is the challenge of developing or ‘refreshing’ a player's athletic intelligence quotient, or, ‘athletic IQ,’ according to their respective sport.
An athletes' IQ is their cognitive ability to attain, enhance, and apply athletic skills. For instance, a volleyball player's IQ is displayed when they find the ‘perfect’ slot to muscle in a serve or spike.
Strong team cohesiveness and high athletic IQs usually make for the thrilling sports moments we remember weeks, months, and years later.
Now, the question is: How do you build team chemistry and athletic IQ in seven weeks?
Well, as a fan, the past few weeks have taught me that consistency is key. Some teams have hosted and participated in various tournaments, while others have focused on practicing and recovering from injuries.
Teams have been triumphant and defeated by CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference schools, but amid all the non-league match ups — we're no longer calling them "preseason" match ups because even thought they're non-league play the results do weigh for their power rankings and such —, athletes and coaches are already starting to carve out their team's identity for the 2022-2023 season.
Local athletes are revered and respected for their athletic accomplishments, and during this early wintertime transitional period, I cannot help but encourage fans and spectators to give athletes the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them.
Come February, we will be back to talking about the savvy plays and flashy moves they put on display, even during the most high-pressure situations.
So what is the best method for transitioning from fall to winter sports? I guess we will soon find out!
