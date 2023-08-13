SPORTSMAN'S NOTEBOOK: Football is here: Tackle, flag and IVP Football Preview

It’s the time of year when those who reside in the Imperial Valley anticipate the beginning of fall for a number of reasons, the first of which of course is a slowly lowering the heat index.
For Valley sports fans, the fall also brings the marque sport of football, which fires up the passions of our local rivalries as Friday Night Lights bonds our communities like else does.
And if tackle football – played for over a century here in the Valley – is the undisputed King of local sports, this year for the first time the CIF State Office has crowned a fall Queen with girls flag football making its debut this season.
The 2023 football season also marks the return of the IV Press’ Fall Football Preview insert/tabloid, which will run in this Thursday’s edition on August 17, the day before the official start of the season.
The Football Preview, which traditionally reviewed all the Valley football teams individually with text, pictures, and their schedules, also included feature stories for the upcoming season.
This Thursday’s edition of the Football Preview will incorporate the traditional coverage as well again including coverage of two other key pieces of the FNL experience with photo pages on the marching/pep bands and cheer squads which enhance the games.
Having cheer and band highlighted serves as a recognition of the time and effort put forth by both groups who practice year-round and, of course, intensely in the summer and fall as do the teams they support. I am looking forward to viewing those pages.
In fact, I would say that the role that cheer and band fill this fall may find them out in some form at least an additional two nights a week – supporting flag football, as well as their traditional support of tackle football and girls volleyball.
I personally am happy to see the Preview return as I believe I have contributed team previews and features to all the Previews that have been published over the years.
I always kept my copy throughout that season as they were a staple for me as well as readers, as they gave me plenty of material and information on all the games and teams for my pregame show when I was broadcasting Brawley High football.
Unfortunately for readers and myself, the Preview last ran in 2019 and was then crushed, along with many things that had been normal in our collective lives, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the governor shut-down California high school sports for nearly a year, the 2020 football season was postponed and therefore no preview, nor much of anything in the way of local sports, was being published.
The State’s sudden reversal and attempt to play all the 2020 sports in one haphazardly thrown together spring season in March and April of 2021, including a local-only five-game football season for which teams had a few weeks to prepare and featured only varsity games, precluded any attempt at an edition of the Football Preview.
For the 2022 season, despite an attempt to put together a Preview edition, the sheer number of post-pandemic moving pieces doomed the effort with the IV Press, along with our high schools, attempting to define and adjust to what had become the new normal.
Thankfully, this summer the IV Press was able to resurrect the Preview and get multiple writers involved, expanding the scope of the pictures and features while receiving strong backing and cooperation from the coaches and schools to help in bringing it back.
Getting the Preview printed is a major effort that requires everyone involved to bring their “A-game," and I always work to be as accurate ca can be, but come Thursday there will be at least one “error” I am aware of because it’s in one of my pieces.
It’s not an error so much as an example of what can happen when covering sports as it is by nature a somewhat slippery slope as it is ever-changing regarding team schedules.
When I submitted the feature, Sorona High was Vincent Memorial Catholic High School’s first game, however, Coach David Wong scheduled the Monte Vista High Monarchs for Vincent’s open first-game slot, so the Scots will now play in Spring Valley this Friday, August 18, at 6:30 p.m.
I’m not sure if there are any other corrections or additions that missed the Preview and with my luck, there are probably not any except mine ... that’s, I guess, why I’m “special” to this newspaper!
With football season beginning Friday, the IV Press’ Football Preview will help you get the season off to a good start and will be valuable to readers throughout the 2023 season.
On Thursday, look for the Preview as an insert to our daily edition with it also being available for purchase at the IV Press building at 205 N. 8th Street in El Centro beginning that day and until copies run out.
[Editor's Note: As we work through our process for new hires in addition to juggling daily tasks to bring you your local news day-in and day-out, refilling the staff Sports Writer position vacated by Ms. Ochoa is still one of our high priorities. We hope the vacant position does not last much longer, but there may be slightly less football coverage in the early weeks of this upcoming season than you're used to seeing. We regret the timing of things of this sort, but we're working to rectify it as speedily as possible. In the meantime, please continue enjoying coverage and columns from our stalwart, and definitely "Special" to this newspaper, Tom Ronco. Thanks for bearing with us!
Best Regards from Your Friendly Local Editor, Roman Flores]
