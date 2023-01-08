Sportsman's Notebook: League play is finally here!

As I look forward to the upcoming weeks, I cannot help but highlight my entire calendar because league match ups are finally here!
Earlier this season, I had the chance to watch several non-league games between local teams, and it reminded me that these are familiar foes, and if not, most of these student-athletes grew up playing together and are now on opposing teams. Does this familiarity add to the competitiveness, or what role does it play, if at all?
Imperial Valley and Desert League play will begin tomorrow, and I look forward to seeing our local student-athletes put the best of their abilities on display.
In boys basketball, I cannot help but anticipate the gritty defense that the Calipatria Hornets and Imperial Tigers will bring to their first match up later this week. Fighting tooth and nail for every board and getting good looks will be defining factors of the match up.
The Scots have a full team again, after the sitting out of Raul Villarreal, and they will more than likely put on a show this season, with their fast-paced offense and deep-rooted chemistry.
In the IVL for boys basketball, the Spartans are hungry for a big season, and the Division I-ranked Bulldogs might be one of their toughest, local, league competitors yet.
The Calexico Bulldogs boys basketball team's CIF divisional ranking begs the question of the important role scheduling and league opponents play in power rankings.
Girls Basketball is packed with an equal number of heavy hitters. In the IVL, Imperial and Holtville are examples of competitors who bring out the best basketball in each other. They compete, fight to the finish, and play hard for all 32 minutes.
In the Desert League, the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets are looking at match ups against familiar foes in the Southwest Eagles and Calipatria Hornets. Due to league changes, they will also be facing the Vincent Memorial Scots this season instead of the Central Spartans as in seasons past.
For those outdoor winter sports enthusiasts, soccer is also part of my highlighted, color-coded calendar. In the boys soccer IVL, the reigning D-V CIF Champion Imperial Tigers have maintained their momentum from last year and currently have a 6-7-2 record.
The Calexico Bulldogs continue to dominate the field with Head Coach Bernal at the helm. So far this season, they have had a tough San Diego-dominant non-league schedule.
Holtville's Vikings have had a few match ups with local teams like the Scots, Hornets, and Wildcats. The green and gold defeated the Hornets but fell to the Wildcats and Scots.
In girls soccer, the Calexico Bulldogs are finding their groove and growing stronger with every match. Imperial has dominated their non-league schedule entering IVL play with an 8-4-2 overall record.
High school sports have a way of bringing out passion, enthusiasm, and overall support for student-athletes. At each match, game, and dual, there is a group of kids who are having fun while competing. The teamwork, work ethics, and memories being made on the court/field/mat are part of it, and I am eager to cover as much of the excitement of this new league season that I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.