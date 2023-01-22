Sportsman's Notebook: Mamba Mentality, with a twist

Earlier this month was my birthday. I rang in another year surrounded by friends and family.
Among all the birthday wishes, there were so many questions about what I was looking forward to accomplishing this year and what it meant to me to turn 24. While I was able to finesse my way out of giving serious answers, I thought of how numbers give us a sort of identity, both in life and in sports.
Growing up, I looked forward to turning 13 and becoming a teenager, turning 18 and being able to drive legally, or reaching 21 because it meant I was a full-fledged adult.
Looking back, I am not sure why I looked forward to growing up, but I think it might have been the perceived freedom, independence, and superpower that came with turning older.
In sports, this perceived superpower manifests itself with jersey numbers.
To name a few, for basketball players #23 represents the dominance of Michael Jordan, in football #12 is symbolic of Brady’s prominence throughout the last 23 NFL football seasons, and Jackie Robinson’s #42 in baseball is a testament to the strength to endure even the most trying of times.
Numbers are representations of ideas, behaviors, and who and what we can become. However, like everything else in life, it all requires hard work.
I was not going to be given my license because I was 18, I had to earn it; just like wearing #23 does not automatically give you the ability to catch air like Jordan.
To the horror of civilian drivers, the road to becoming a good driver is not a straight one, instead, it is filled with twists, turns, and a few bumps.
Similarly, throwing the perfect pass means you will have more than a few interceptions before making the game-winning Hail-Mary pass.
But the lows are equally important as the highs, because they put into perspective where you currently are and what you aspire to be. So, as spectators and fans, I encourage you to embrace the missed free throws, goals, and losses because they are part of the process of reaching that superpower.
Now, as for me, my answer to what I am looking forward to this year is embracing the Mamba Mentality.
Despite the cliché, it is my ‘Kobe’ year, and the “Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most,” Kobe said during an interview with Amazon Book Review in 2018.
The process of becoming a good, credible sports reporter is not easy or short, but my mistakes remind me how far I have come and where I want to be.
So, in true mamba fashion, I will try to be better today than I was yesterday, and hope that with the help of readers, coaches, athletic administrators, and support staff, I can be one step closer to reaching my superpower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.