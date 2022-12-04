Sportsman's Notebook: The fall of the leaves, the start of the chill

As the fall season comes to a close, including the Southeastern Conference member schools Palo Verde Football team (to be reported on in an upcoming IVP edition), I cannot help but reflect on what the 2022 fall season brought with it.
Three individual sports: golf, tennis, and cross country; and two team sports in football and volleyball, the schedule was jam-packed with a variety of talent, skill, and triumphs.
The Girls' Golf Imperial Valley League Championship brought fierce competition as there was a tie for third and fourth place. Of the 14 golfers who competed, nine have at least one year of possible play left, which makes next season even more exciting.
Throughout the 2022 fall season, each sport called the athlete(s) to be great in unique ways. For local golfers, part of the challenge is staying hydrated, acclimating to the heat, and learning how to enjoy being on the green in the Valley during August.
Golf is like tennis in that regard, the first matches of the season bring unique obstacles for tennis players, and shaking off the rust in the summer heat is not ideal. Despite it being an individual sport, tennis teams saw success on the court once playoffs rolled around. Individual and doubles players made it past the first round of playoffs and fulfilled the goals they set for themselves.
In doubles play, tennis players must have strong chemistry and communication to understand how to work together to overcome their opponent while playing to each others’ strengths. They resemble volleyball players in this respect.
This volleyball season was filled with teams and players who displayed leadership skills, sportsmanship, and athleticism. Defensively and offensively, the players embodied the positive qualities of athletic competitiveness and teamwork.
Competitiveness is synonymous with Friday night during the fall season, as football challenges athletes, coaches, and fans to compete in every aspect of the game. The football traditions are deeply rooted in each respective community and allow people to rally behind a common goal: Winning.
This football season brought many big wins for Valley teams, with historic match ups and the natural woes that come for those in their final season.
With a final season on the horizon, goal setting and reminiscing about how to finish your athletic career is normal. Cross Country runners set goals and showed us the road to achieve them, with teams and individuals' work ethic being a defining characteristic of the season.
The fall season was one for the memory books. It brought together communities by supporting local athletes in their athletic endeavors. From parents to teammates to schools, etcetera; they all played a role in allowing student athletes to pursue excellence.
As we transition into the winter season and two more team sports, I look forward to better understanding the intricacies of building cohesive teams. The winter season may bring difficulties, with multiple varsity high school games throughout the week, but it also brings new athletes, coaches, fans, and traditions.
