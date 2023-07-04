IMPERIAL – The summer football Passing League games will begin to wind down after this week, as the CIF-mandated dead period approaches.
Imperial and Central Union high schools have hosted a variety of teams and games so far this off-season, with the Brawley Union High Wildcats up next week.
The Wildcats host a seven-on-seven game tomorrow, July 5, and Tuesday, July 11 in Brawley, with games beginning at 5 p.m. Spectators interested in attending are encouraged to check with schools regarding their respective participation and start times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.