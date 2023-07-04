Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. Hot. High 113F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High near 110F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.