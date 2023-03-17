SWIMMING: Bulldogs, Eagles face-off

Calexico and Southwest high school boys swim teams members prepare for a relay event during an Imperial Valley League dual-meet on Wednesday, March 16, in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO The Southwest High Eagles boys varsity swim team finished with 121 points while Calexico finished with 18. For the varsity girls team competition, the lady Eagles finished with 139 points while the Calexico girls swim team finished with 30 points.