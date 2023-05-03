BRAWLEY – The 2023 Spring swim season has come to an end at the Imperial Valley League swim championship meet, which also served as a CIF San Diego Section qualifier meet.
Across the 26 events, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat girls won the team event, while the Central Union High School Spartans won the boys team event.
The Southwest Eagles finished in second place in both the boys and girls team events.
Walking away as athletes of the meet were Imperial Tiger Tania Estrada and Brawley Wildcat C.J. Manuel.
Spartans’ Coach Heather Duarte was named Boys Coach of the Year, while Brawley Head Coach D’Ann Luckey was named Girls Coach of the Year.
“Coming into IVL’s, I was focused on proving something to myself,” Manuel said, who won the Boys 200-yard IM and 100-yard Butterfly. “Lately, I had been doubting myself but the swims today sparked a new feeling, and seeing that time improvement after a long season of hard work and training was rewarding.”
“I have been training since September with my year-round swim team so the work has been done,” the Wildcat said. “Now it’s time to let instinct take over, hopefully qualify for State, and have fun with my relay team.”
Despite Manuel and the Wildcats coming in second for Boys 200-yard medley relay, they earned a CIF Consideration with a time of 1 minute 53 seconds.
The Central Union Spartans won both the Boys 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay, while the Southwest Eagles won the Boys 200-yard Medley Relay.
“This meet was pretty good,” said Eagle Landynn Olivas, who won the 500 Yard Freestyle. “We won the 200 medley relay, and we are looking forward to bettering our time, working hard, and giving it our all.”
The Eagles made a splash in the individual events. Nathan Osterman picked up two firstplace finishes in the 50-yard Freestyle and 100-yard Breaststroke, while William Lillien finished first in the 100-yard Backstroke.
The Spartans had Trypp Duarte scoop two individual firstplace finishes in the 100- and 200-yard Freestyle.
“My mentality coming into today was to prove to myself that I have improved from the start of the season,” Spartan Trypp Duarte said. “I can see the improvement, but going into CIF I hope to work on endurance and nail down my form for certain strokes.”
“I can swim fast, but I can swim faster if I focus on my form,” he said.
In girls swim, the Southwest Eagles saw three first place finishes in the individual events. Danielle Ostermann won both the 100-yard Breaststroke and 200-yard IM, while teammate Annika Mitosinka won the 50-yard Freestyle.
For the Wildcats, Solae Enders secured a first place finish in the 100-yard Backstroke while Cassiana Escalera had a first place finish in the 200-yard Freestyle. Together, the Wildcats saw a first place finish in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay.
The Holtville Vikings had Aimee Montes finish first in the 500-yard Freestyle, helpingp the Vikings to a first place finish in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
The Tigers had Tania Estrada pick up two first place finishes in the 100-yard Butterfly and 100-yard Freestyle. As a relay team, the Tigers finished in first place in the 200-yard Medley Relay.
“I felt good, especially on the 100 butterfly because I was able to break an IVL record,” Tania Estrada said. “We were also able to win our medley relay, which was good.”
“I developed the goal of setting an IVL record a little late in the season, but I am really happy I was able to break it and just keep improving my time, especially for the butterfly event,” she said.
With a local group of swimmers heading to CIF, their competition days will be determined by the school’s divisional ranking, which is configured by a population-based system.
The Preliminaries for Division II schools will begin on Wednesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. at Granite Hills High School, while D-I schools will kickoff at Granite Hills on Thursday, May 4.
The Finals for both divisions will be held at Granite Hills High School on Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.