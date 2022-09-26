The seventh week of the 2022 prep football season marks the beginning of play in the CIF-San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference’s Imperial Valley League and Desert League with both games to be played in the Valley.
For the first time this season there will be no Southeastern Conference Thursday night game, while both leagues open on Friday night with the Imperial Tigers (4-1) traveling to Ward Field to take on the Calexico Bulldogs (5-0) to open the IVL season at 7 p.m.
Imperial is coming off a 18-8 victory over Gila Ridge High (2-1) Friday night while Calexico had a bye.
“This is the start of the league and we’re 4-1 and we are proud of the kids and our win over Gila should be a springboard to league and we know it’s going to be fun,” Imperial coach David Shaw said. “Calexico is a good football team and there is a lot of excitement there and their coaching staff is doing a great job.”
Calexico coach Fernando Solano took last week to refocus this team on fundamentals and this week is preparing for the Tigers.
“We need it, it’s perfect timing … we have a few guys that need to heal and give some reps, last week was really about us,” Solano said. “We evaluated where we are and what we want to accomplish going forward as we head into league.”
Also on Friday night, the Desert League opens their 2022 season when the Vincent Memorial Scots (4-1) host the Palo Verde Yellowjackets. (5-1) at Southwest at 7 p.m.
Last Friday night at Sweetwater High in Chula Vista, Vincent Memorial fell from the ranks of the undefeated losing to the Bonita Vista High Barons by a score of 38-35.
The close loss should not affect CIF Division V third-seeded Vincent who were playing up two divisions against the D-III Barons (2-3) and who now must focus on their Desert League foe, the third-ranked D-IV Yellowjackets.
“I have been eyeing this game since the off-season, every time we talk with the team, we talk about who we are targeting,” Vincent coach David Wong said. “We’re better than last year but our defense has to step up, we will talk about what Palo Verde did to us last year and how we’re going to try to stop them this year.”
The post-Covid-19 2021 season was a storybook one for Palo Verde as they went 11-3 overall, 4-0 in the Desert League, won the CIF-SDS D-V championship before losing 26-20 in a CIF State So Cal Regional game to Quartz Hill.
A lightning strike at Scott Stadium in Blythe turned Palo Verde’s 2022 home opener, that began on a Thursday night, into a 3 day game that ended on a Saturday night in Imperial, where Calexico beat them in overtime, 14-13.
Palo Verde, with a senior-laden team and some impressive transfers, followed the 48-hour loss to Calexico with five wins over the last five weeks, downing Coachella Valley (4-1) 41-21, Kofa (0-3) 56-6, San Jacinto Valley Academy (0-6) 55-8, Imperial (4-1) 33-9 and Barstow (2-4) 48-28.
Vincent sees the game as the meetings of two solid offenses with the outcome to potentially be decided in the final minutes of the game.
“I’ve got eight starting sophomores and we’ve given up some easy touchdowns and they need to step up against an experienced, senior team,” Wong said. “We are looking forward to the game …we’ll play our game …we’re in full gear on offense and if we can outscore them going into the fourth quarter we have a shot to win.”
