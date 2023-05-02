EL CENTRO – After a two-day Imperial Valley League championship boys tennis tournament, Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scot Vicente Teran finished as the singles champion.
“During the finals match there were a lot of Aces, and I just tried to win every point,” Teran said. “At the beginning of the second set I was not playing well, but once I got past that everything went according to plan.”
“Big serve, good forehand to the backhand, finish at the net and get the point; that's my game," Teran said.
Also walking away with an IVL championship are the Brawley Union High School Wildcats’ doubles team of Jared Saldana and Gilberto Cruz, who won the doubles portion of the local tournament for the second year in a row.
“We did pretty well, we were giving it our all and so was Calexico,” Saldana and Cruz said. "It was a good start but it got a little trickier towards the end.”
“Our coach always tells us that the baseline guy has to hit it 'cross court and the guy on the net has to finish it, so we tried to do that today, and it worked out for us,” the Wildcat duo said.
While IVL teams like the Southwest Eagles, Central Spartans, and Holtville Vikings all participated in the preliminary round of the tournament, the Calexico Bulldogs, VMCHS Scots, and Brawley Wildcats saw the most action on Day 2.
The second day of play also served as a qualifying round for the CIF San Diego Section Individual championship tournament , which is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 8. Those who finished in the top five singles and doubles play on Day 2 of the IVL tournament would secure advancement to the CIF championship.
In the singles category, the Scots will be represented by Teran, Diego Aldridge and Jorge Vargas, while the Wildcats have Aidan Casey and the Bulldogs Iker Gamboa to round out the top five.
Aside from Saldana and Cruz, the Wildcats will have brothers Adrian and Jacob Montesinos competing together. The Bulldogs will have two doubles teams participating in Andres Rodriguez and Sergio Leos as well as Marco Trejo and Jose Zavala. The Scots will have the dynamic duo Jacobo Elias and Ricardo Montiel in the mix.
The tournament is a single elimination tournament beginning with a round of 64, followed by a round of 32. Both are scheduled for the same day.
The first two rounds of the Singles competition will kick off and are scheduled for Monday, May 8 while the Doubles competition will begin on Tuesday, May 9.
According to the CIF SDS 2023 Boys Tennis Championship Bulletin, the seeding of individual players and doubles teams will be determined by their "highest verified UTR, direct wins in the league tournament, and direct wins during the regular season.”
“I completed my goals of winning a CIF championship and now IVL champion, so I am just hoping to do well in the singles bracket,” Teran said.
Local teams will hit the courts early next week and begin play at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego at 1 p.m.
