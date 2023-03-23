Tennis: Scots blow past Vikings
Vincent Memorial Catholic High School's Ricardo Montiel returns the ball to the Holtville Vikings during an Imperial Valley League singles tennis match on Wednesday, March 22, in Holtville. 

The Vincent Memorial Scots defeated the Holtville Vikings by a score of 18-0 during the IVL match up. The Scots will return to the court on Thursday, March 23 as they take on the Calexico High School Bulldogs in Calexico.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

