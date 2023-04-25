SAN DIEGO – Over the weekend, the fourth-seeded Scots of Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) secured the CIF San Diego Section Division III team championship title after defeating the third-seeded Brawley Union Wildcats at the Barnes Tennis Center in Point Loma.
“After the first round of play, we were tied at 3-3, after the second round we were still tied at 6-6, but we were ahead by three points,” VMCHS boys tennis Head Coach David Wong said.
“The crucial set in the third round was when our second-ranked doubles team of Diego Mendoza and Santiago Garcia won in a tiebreaker 7-6 against Brawley's third-ranked doubles team of Issac Garcia and Aidan Casey," Wong said.
After having a big third round to propel them to a championship title, the Scots won six single sets and four double sets to win the match 10-8. This was the Scots’ fourth trip to the championship match, and the boys second team championship win since 2015.
Previously, the team had finished as D-III runner-up in 1999 under then Head Coach Roberto Cabanas, before earning the school’s first CIF title in 2015 under the direction of Pel Garcia. In 2015, the Scots defeated Eastlake High School by a score of 12-6 and collected their first D-II team championship.
In 2021, due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, CIF hosted a Co-ed team championship to mitigate the impact the virus had on the 2020 fall sports season. With a co-ed team, the Scots finished as Imperial Valley League champions and added a CIF SDS Co-ed D-II championship trophy win after defeating Pacific Ridge High 10-7.
While the Scots have ‘been there before,’ this year was a history-maker for the Brawley Wildcats. This season was the Wildcats’ first appearance in a tennis championship match in school history.
“Sometimes in championship matches, you see kids not play to their full potential or make mistakes, but that was not the case at all," BUHS boys tennis second-year Head Coach Marcelo Rodriguez said.
"The entire team played well, and it was a great experience for the kids,” Rodriguez said. "The boys were so happy, and overall, both teams played good, competitive tennis throughout.”
Before reaching the championship match, both teams hit the road for the semifinal and took on the top seeds.
The Scots overcame first-seeded Point Loma by a score of 11-7, while the Wildcats survived second-seeded High TechHigh of San Diego to reach the title match.
Now both the teams look toward the future.
Vincent Memorial and Brawley, along with Holtville, Calexico, Southwest, and Central Union high schools, will compete in the Imperial Valley League singles and doubles championship tournament, beginning today, Tuesday, April 25 at Southwest High School in El Centro.
Players will compete in the preliminary round, which will be followed by the IVL singles and doubles championship round tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26.
The top five singles players and five doubles teams will earn a spot in the single-elimination San Diego CIF Boys Individual Tennis Championships, scheduled to begin on Monday, May 8 at the Balboa Tennis Center in San Diego.
