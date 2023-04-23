Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scot Ricardo Tirado sets up for a serve in a doubles match against Canyon Hills High School during the CIF San Diego Section team championship tournament quarterfinals round on Wednesday, April 19, in El Centro. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The Vincent Memorial Scots and Brawley Union High Wildcats faced off in the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship on Saturday, April 22, where the Scots defeated the Wildcats by a score of 10-8, bringing home the 2023 DIII Championship Trophy to Calexico.