EL CENTRO — The girls' tennis season has officially come to an end, with the seventh-seeded Southwest tennis team making the deepest postseason run, with a team appearance in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III team semifinals.
The eleventh-seeded Calexico Bulldogs made it to the CIF-SDS D-III team quarterfinals before falling short to Granite Hills High School of San Diego, who also later defeated the Southwest Eagles in the semi-finals.
The seventh-seeded Vincent Memorial Scots competed in the CIF-SDS Open division team championship by taking on the second-seeded Del Norte High School in the first round, where Vincent fell short 11-1.
“Our experience competing in the open division was a bit harsh,” said Vincent Memorial Head Coach Ricardo Uribe. “We realized that our level needs to be a lot better to compete at the open, but our team should continue to improve going into next year.”
In the CIF-SDS Singles Girls' Tennis Championship, Vincent Memorial Scot Catalina Uribe made it to the feed-in round after defeating Laura Ramirez of Oceanside in the first round, and Jane Roloff of Mission Bay in the second round.
Uribe received an All CIF Honorable Mention, a spot in the All Imperial Valley League Singles First Team, and earned the Imperial Valley League Player of the Year Award.
Alongside Uribe was Scot Romina Rodriguez, who also made it to the feed-in round, after defeating Natalie Espinos from High Tech High in the first round, and Daisy Dustan from El Cajon's Valhalla High School in the second round.
Rodriguez received an All CIF Honorable Mention and a spot in the All Imperial Valley League Singles First Team.
Southwest Eagle Christine Murphy earned a spot in the feed-in round after overpowering Mia Young from San Diego High School in the first round, and Claire Tilly Evans from San Dieguito Academy in the second round.
Murphy received an All CIF Honorable Mention and a spot in the All Imperial Valley League Singles First Team.
Calexico Bulldogs Guadalupe Campos defeated Alana Jarvis from El Camino in the first round but fell to Ella Short from Helix High School in the second round. Campos secured a spot in the All Imperial Valley League Singles First Team.
In the CIF-SDS Girls' Doubles Championship, the Southwest Eagles had Rianna Martinez and Montserrat Chen compete in the first round against a doubles team from Escondido's Classical Academy.
While the Eagles did not move past the first round, the duo earned a spot in the All Imperial Valley League Doubles Team.
The Calexico Bulldogs had Samantha Alvarez and Alexa Gastelum defeat a doubles team from Valley Center High School in the first round, and fell to the Santana High doubles team in the second round.
The Scots had two doubles teams compete in the first round: Romina Trejo and Yvonne Villalobos, and Isabella Lopez-Portillo and Ana Paula Uro.
Trejo and Villalobos defeated a Monte Vista doubles team in the first round but fell short in the second round to the Mira Mesa doubles team.
Lopez-Portillo and Uro defeated the Escondido Charter doubles team in the first round but came up short in the second round against Del Norte.
"Our doubles team did well in the first game," Uribe said. "We had very good opponents in the second round, but we competed."
All Imperial Valley League (Southeastern Conference) First Team
- Catalina Uribe (Vincent Memorial)
- Romina Villareal (Vincent Memorial)
- Romina Rodgriguez (Vincent Memorial)
- Guadalupe Campos (Calexico)
- Valentina Falla (Vincent Memorial)
- Greta Gudino (Vincent Memorial)
- Yvonne Villalobos (Vincent Memorial)
- Romina Trejo (Vincent Memorial)
- Samantha Alvarez (Calexico)
- Alexa Gastelum (Calexico)
- Christina Murphy (Southwest)
- Alynna Figueroa (Central)
