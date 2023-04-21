IMPERIAL VALLEY – After four local teams participated in the opening round of the CIF San Diego Section team playoffs, only two teams remain in the Division III bracket of the championship tournament.
The fourth-seeded Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots and third-seeded Brawley Union High School Wildcats will face off in the D-III CIF championship match on Saturday, April 22.
The Scots defeated first seed Point Loma by a score of 10-8 in the semifinal match up, while the Wildcats saw action against High Tech High of San Diego. Brawley and High Tech were tied 9-9, which led to a point tie-breaker , finally ending with the Wildcats winning by a score of 77-73.
Leading up to this both teams glided past their opponents, with the Wildcats clawing up 14th-seeded Madison High School by a score of 15-3, also overpowering Monte Vista High, 13-5, to reach the semifinals.
The Scots defeated 13th-seeded Tri-City Christian by a score of 14-4, and later defeated fifth seed Canyon Hills to advance to the third round.
The 16th-seeded Calexico Bulldogs fell 11-7 against the first seed, University City, in the Division II bracket. The Southwest Eagles were also eliminated in the first round of the Division III bracket, falling short against High Tech High by a score of 11-7.
The team competition will end this weekend. Teams will hit the local courts for the IVL singles and doubles championship tournament beginning on Tuesday, April 25 at Southwest High School in El Centro.
The Brawley Wildcats and Vincent Memorial Scots will meet for the CIF SDS championship team match on Saturday, April 22, at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.