EL CENTRO – The Vincent Memorial Catholic High School football team hit two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Southwest High, 40-34, in a non-league matchup at Eagle Field in El Centro on Thursday, September 7.
The game was a possible playoff preview as both squads are positioned in the CIF San Diego Section Division V rankings, with the Scots currently sitting at the third spot while Southwest is ranked No. 6..
The Scots (2-2 overall) gained 425 yards of offense from senior quarterback Jacobo Elias and six touchdowns. Elias threw for 290 yards and four scores, and ran 13 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the final period.
Elias was able to out-duel Southwest junior quarterback Matt Mills. Mills finished the game with 266 yards passing and four touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, to give the Eagles a short-lived 20-12 lead.
“I felt a lot more like myself tonight and I had a lot of confidence in myself and the offense tonight,” the 17-year-old Elias said, who had struggled with interceptions in the first three games of the season. “I had been pressing a little bit and trying to force things but tonight I felt confident every time we got the ball.”
Vincent Memorial opened the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Elias to senior Oscar Garza to give the Scots a 6-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter. They extended the lead to 12-0 with 9:23 left in the second quarter when Elias hit Garza again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown.
That’s when Mills and the Eagles’ offense got hot, scoring on each of the next three possessions to take the Eagles to a 20-12 lead with about three minutes left before halftime.
Mills hit senior wideout Logan Jungers for a 63-yard touchdown, then had an 11-yard scoring strike to senior William Lilien, and finished the trio of scores with a 72-yard touchdown to Jungers.
“Our offense has come a long way,” said Pete Blincoe Jr., the Eagles’ first-year head coach. “Our running game wasn’t what we were hoping tonight so we had to shift and go with the passing game, and it looked good at times.”
Up 20-12, the Eagles were looking for a fourth-consecutive score in the second quarter when Vincent Memorial’s Ricardo Montiel intercepted a Mills’ pass at the Scots’ 3-yard line with 31 seconds left before halftime.
Instead of running out the clock and going to halftime down 20-12, the Scots aired it out on the first play and Elias was able to connect with senior Miguel Ruiz for a 97-yard touchdown. Vincent Memorial converted the two-point conversion and the halftime score was 20-20.
“Defensively we made some mistakes and we can’t let guys get behind us in certain situations, but we are making some strides,” Blincoe said. “There’s times we play some good football but we just have to make some adjustments.”
Southwest opened the second half with an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Mills to senior Andres Lopez to put the Eagles up, 26-20 with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Elias answered that score with a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior Roberto Carranza to tie the game, 26-26, with 4:25 left in the period.
After consecutive empty possessions by the Eagles, Vincent Memorial took the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from Elias with 8:08 left in the game. After the extra point, the Scots had a 33-26 advantage.
A third straight stop by the Scots’ defense gave Elias another short field to work with, and he delivered with a 21-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 40-26 with 4:07 left in the game.
“Those runs we are trying to read the defensive line and see if there is a blitz and a hole to run through,” Elias said. “The offensive line did a great job tonight and I was able to find the open lanes.”
The Eagles got a late 19-yard touchdown run from Jungers with 1:25 left in the game to cut the lead to 40-34. However, the Scots recovered the ensuing onside kick and were able to take a knee to run out the clock.
Jungers finished with a game-high five catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed six times for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Southwest (2-2 overall) travels to La Quinta for a non-league game on Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. Also on Friday, September 15, Vincent Memorial travels to Pine Valley to kickoff against Mountain Empire at 7 p.m.
