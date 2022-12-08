IMPERIAL — The annual Tiger Classic Boys' Basketball Tournament returned to the Imperial High School gym on Tuesday night, December 6, for the 18th year with four of the eight tournament teams in action.
The Tiger Classic came into existence when tournament director David Milan took over the reins as Imperial’s varsity coach, he said.
“We were supposed to go to a tournament at Cibola (in Yuma) but they dropped the California schools,” Milan said. “There wasn’t a local tournament so I was scrambling to find one and I just decided to try it on my own.”
In opening games of the traditional eight-team tournament brackets, two teams from outside the Imperial Valley – the Valhalla High Norsemen of Spring Valley and the Shadow Hills High Knights of Indio – picked up victories.
“Pre-pandemic we normally had 12 to 16 teams, but travel appears to still be limited for some schools who have come in the past,” Milan said, noting that at it’s height, the tournament had 32 teams. “It also seems there may be more local tournaments because of the pandemic and some of the coaches who traditionally came are not coaching anymore.”
Valhalla, who finished second in the tournament last year, opened 2022 play by downing the Southwest High Eagles 61-22, while Shadow Hills made its Tiger Classic debut defeating the Holtville High Vikings 70-48.
Tonight, December 7, the remaining four teams will begin Tiger Classic play when the Calexico Bulldogs play the Calipatria Hornets at 6:00 p.m. Host Imperial takes on the Brawley Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
Friday night and Saturday all eight teams will be in action as the Tiger Classic splits into championship and consolation brackets.
The championship bracket on Friday night, December 8, includes the winners of the two games played on Tuesday meeting the winners of the two Thursday night games, with Valhalla playing the winner of the Imperial-Brawley game at 7:00 p.m. and Shadow Hills playing the winner of the Calexico-Calipatria game at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday afternoon, the four teams who lost their first tournament game will begin action in the Tiger Classic’s consolation bracket when Holtville plays the loser of Thursday’s Calexico-Calipatria game at 4:00 p.m. and Southwest will take on the loser of Thursday’s Imperial-Brawley game at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday afternoon the Tiger Classic’s trophy round begins at 12 p.m. with the seventh-place game, followed by the consolation championship game (5th place), tipping-off at 1:30 p.m. The Classic’s third-place game is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 10, to be followed at 4:30 p.m. by the championship game.
“Last year’s champion, San Ysidro (High School) did not return, so we will have a new champion,” Milan said. “Looking at it, I think by Saturday the games will balance out competitively, so all the trophy games will be good, competitive ones.”
One of the staples of high school tournaments is an All-Tournament Team, which is missing from the Tiger Classic.
“In my mind, we probably have never had an all-tournament team,” Milan said. “It’s early in the season for coaches – who are here to evaluate their players – to single out players and its tough without a committee to evaluate all the facets of the players, so most times it just comes down to who scored the most points.”
In a first for The Tiger Classic, Imperial has added a community event with its ticket prices, with the admission fee being $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors, however, students are being admitted free of charge when they donate one canned food item, which will later be given to a local charity.
“It was something different we came up with to get more students to the games … they can grab something from their house and basically get in free,” Milan said. “We haven’t decided where we will donate the food, but it helps the tournament benefit our community.”
Additionally, Milan stated that the cost of admission covers all the games that day and that a full snack bar will be open during all games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.