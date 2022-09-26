Starting Thursday night, three Imperial Valley prep football teams crept closer to league play and Imperial picked up a win while Vincent Memorial and Holtville both suffered losses in San Diego.
Imperial (4-1) picked up their fourth victory of the season on Thursday night when they handed the Gila Ridge High Hawks (2-1) of Yuma their first loss of the season by a score of 18-8.
Imperial suffered its only loss so far this season against Palo Verde last week and wanted to get back on the field for a Thursday game and return to winning.
“It was definitely good to get out there and the kids did a good job on both sides of the ball and getting the victory,” Imperial coach David Shaw said.
The ten-point victory included Imperial scoring in the first two minutes of the game on a three-play 67-yard drive, with senior quarterback CJ Tiernan connecting with junior wide-receiver Jared Nixon for a 65-yard touchdown pass play.
“We feel like we can run it and it was a simple route and Nixon made the catch on a nice throw by CJ and just out ran everybody,” Shaw said. “Nixon had a good game against Palo Verde and it just continued against Gila Ridge.”
Following Imperial senior Ethan Gonzalez’s successful PAT-kick, the Tigers a 7-0 lead at half-time before Imperial opened the second half with a safety off a blocked punt to go up 9-0 but Gila Ridge would score on a touchdown pass, then a successful a two-point conversion to cut the lead to one-point.
The Tigers then used a twenty-play, 77-yard drive that consumed ten minutes and culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by freshman Rashad Robinson and after the PAT failed, Imperial led 15-8.
Imperial put the game out of the Hawks' reach with a 37-yard field goal by Gonzalez, his third of the season, to seal the win with credit going to the Tiger defense which held the Gila Ridge offense to a reported 40 total yards for the game.
Imperial’s offense rang up 206 total yards, Tiernan passing for 105 yards while Robinson led the Tiger ground game with 67 yards on 19 carries.
Friday night at Sweetwater High in Chula Vista, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots fell from the ranks of the undefeated losing to the Bonita Vista High Barons by a score of 38-35.
The loss came on another strong performance from Vincent junior quarterback Elias Jacobo, who passed for over 350 yards including three touchdowns including a 75-yard pass to senior wide receiver Armando Apodaca.
For Vincent (4-1) Jacobo also threw two touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Ricardo Malo while scoring himself on a quarterback sneak and on a run by sophomore Roberto Carranza.
Also on Friday night in San Diego, the rushing attack of the Holtville Vikings found themselves in a battle versus the balanced attack of the Mission Bay High Buccaneers who won the game by a score of 48-30.
The game was closer than the final score reflects as Holtville amassed 345 total yards, 335 of them on the ground, to Mission Bay’s 374 yards which came on 197 yards rushing and 177 yards passing.
In the end, the aerial attack carried the day as Mission Bay built a four-touchdown lead, something that Holtville’s offense is not necessarily built to overcome.
“We fell behind and then let them score quickly and we’re not built to come-back like that,” Holtville coach Jason Turner said. “We need a strong defense to complement our offense which can get us points but the defense is still catching up.”
The difference was Holtville’s inability to build a lead when they controlled the ball and Mission Bay's high-octane offense which allowed them to quickly score.
“Our game plan was to drain the clock and control the ball and you have to stay on schedule and we did in the first quarter but we couldn’t finish the first drive,” Turner said. “But we did on the second one and we led 6-0 but they scored two touchdowns and then we fumbled and suddenly within a few minutes we’re down 21-6 at halftime.”
The Bucs then came out and scored on four straight second-half possessions yet Holtville never stopped competing as Viking senior running back Zaphan Duarte scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“This is the first game where our team started to show the maturity they need for league,” Turner said. “I told them I’m impressed with how they handled the pressure and held it together so we took away a lot of positives from the game.”
