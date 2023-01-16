CALEXICO – Breaking the game open in the second quarter, the Imperial High Tigers Boys Basketball Team took over first place in the Desert League with a 62-36 victory over the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots here the evening of Friday the 13th.
The game began as expected with Imperial holding a slim 13-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter before the Tigers exploded for 21 second quarter points, to take the lead by halftime, 35-22. The Tigers outscored the Scots 28-15 in the second half.
“We had a game plan and they executed it the way we went over it in practice,” Imperial veteran Coach David Milan said. “And we wanted to make it difficult for them to shoot outside and in the paint, and we succeeded.”
For Vincent Memorial’s second-year coach and alumni Omar Vega, it was a combination of things the Scots had been doing well. The Scots defeated Holtville 82-55 in their Desert League opener last Tuesday.
“We were missing shots … it was just one of those nights,” Vega said. "Nice crowd from Imperial …. It’s really tough in a league game and Imperial came in with a game plan to defend against our shooters, and they did. “
Imperial was led by their junior twin-tower duo of 6-foot-7 David Scariano and 6-foot-5 Jared Nixon, as well as a strong performance by 6-foot-4 freshman Giovani Robles.
For Imperial, Scariano fueled the Tigers' second-quarter run with 16 points, had a game-high 30 points including three three-pointers, and shot 9 for 11 on two-pointers, also grabbing five rebounds.
Meanwhile, while Nixon had a fine all-around game with eight points, eight rebounds, and three steals, Robles hit two threes, en route to a 14-point performance.
For the Imperial trio, it was their second impressive Desert League opening week performance when adding in Scariano’s 22 points and nine rebounds, Nixon’s 12 point, 11 rebounds, and Robles’ 13 points, in the Tigers' 73-36 win against Calipatria last Tuesday.
“We’ve got some height and we try to take advantage of it and dominate in the paint,” Milan said. “We also have some speed and some timely shooting, so we had nice a nice week.”
For Vincent Memorial, 6-foot-6 senior center Raul Villarreal lead the Scots with 10 points, while juniors Oscar Garza and Jacobo Elias had seven and six points, respectively.
Going into the contest, Vincent Memorial (11-4, 1-1 DL) was ranked second in the CIF San Diego Section’s Division IV, while Imperial (8-5, 2-0 DL) was ranked sixth in D-IV despite the Tigers having a slightly stronger strength of schedule.
“Vincent came in hot and we wanted to prove we were better than our record,” Milan said.
Imperial will host a non-league game tonight, Monday, January 16, at the Tiger Gym when they host Yuma's Cibola Raiders (12-7) before finishing their first of three rounds of Desert League play, traveling on Tuesday night to take on the Holtville Vikings (5-10, 0-2 DL) in Holtville.
While Imperial is on top of the Desert League for now, there are seven games remaining to be played.
“We will look at our mistakes on film and will move on from there,” Vega said. “Calipatria has a good team, so we’ll be ready Tuesday, and we have two rounds left so we’re moving forward.”
Vincent Memorial will also complete its first round of Desert League play on Tuesday, January 17, when they travel to Calipatria High School (9-10, 1-1 DL) to take on the Hornets. The Scots will then head to Pine Valley on Thursday night, January 19, for a non-league game against the Mt. Empire High School Redhawks (0-10).
All games are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.
